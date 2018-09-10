GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

The Internet is All Praises for the New Spider-Man Game After Spotting the LGBT Flag

sPRIDErman much?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 6:30 PM IST

(Image: Twitter)
Action-adventure game Marvel's Spider-Man released on 7 September 2018 has been at the receiving end of many accolades for being one of the best superhero games ever made. Developed for PlayStation 4 by Sony and Insomniac Games, the game is said to narrate a story of the eponymous character that is not tied to any of the previous comic books, movies or video games.

But the game has come into attention for its seeming inclusiveness as well. Several users on the Internet swear to spotting the LGBT flag in the game. If that was not enough, there have been many sighting of the LGBT flag mural in the game.



















Several users were also quick to point out that since the game is based in New York city, also the hub for many LGBTQ events, itis highly probable that these flags existed in real life, too.











While there were others who spoke about the importance of representation and inclusivity in video games -- something that's often amiss from them.

















