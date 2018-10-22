GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

The Internet is Already Gatecrashing Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding with These Jokes

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
File photo / News18
It's finally happening. After keeping the world guessing about their wedding for months, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have confirmed that they are tying the knot in November.

On Sunday, the stars took to their respective social media accounts to make the much-awaited announcement.

“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” read the announcement.







The news was enough to bring social media users back to life on a rather lazy post-Dussehra Sunday.


































Of course, there were "Channa Mereya" jokes too.









