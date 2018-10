The Internet is Already Gatecrashing Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding with These Jokes

Deepika Padukone: "Ranveer and I are getting hitched"



[30 seconds later] [news channel writer hurriedly typing] "RAB NE BANA DI JODI. DEEPIKA NE BOLA RANVEER KO HAAN. EK CHUTKI SINDOOR KI KEEMAT JAAN GAYE RANVEER BABU. KYA AB RANBIR GAAYENGE CHANNA MEREYA? AAYIE DEKHEIN." — Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 21, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally getting married. The Pandit will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 21, 2018

Ranveer aur Deepika ki wedding Night sirf ye discuss karne me nikal jaani hai ki Honeymoon pe hotel Ibibo se book karna hai ya MMT se. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) October 21, 2018

Pandit: 7 phere sampann huye, aaj se ye dono var-vadhu huye



Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Safety ke liye ek aur shot le lete hai#deepveer — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) October 21, 2018

Prakash Padukone - Baratiyon ka swagat...



Ranveer Singh - Ching's chutney se hi karenge — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2018

Deepika choosing a dress for ranveer. pic.twitter.com/qVnmzAPTFH — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) October 21, 2018

Ranveer Singh when Deepika said she will let him wear her clothes forever. pic.twitter.com/K0CGQSPslK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2018

*Ranveer and Deepika doing wedding shopping*



Deepika : Mujhe yeh lehenga pasand hai



Ranveer : Mujhe bhi — SwatKat- The dancing human 💃 (@swatic12) October 21, 2018

ranveer and deepika are getting married this is the indian equivalent of the royal wedding — neelu. (@neelu97) October 21, 2018

15 November, 2013.

Ramleela was released on the silver screen.



5 years later,



15 November, 2018.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married on the same day. pic.twitter.com/8GoInYkJUS — bunny (@Bunny_I_) October 21, 2018

Last chance for Ranbir Kapoor to sing 'Channa Mereya' on 14th and 15th Nov, 2018 on Deepika- Ranveer's wedding ceremony. — Non-Peshwa Mastani (@Jamuntini) October 21, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor > Spotify > Channa Mereya Sad Version #DeepveerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/rTgpT8RTN9 — MOONLIGHT (@younggothy) October 21, 2018

It's finally happening. After keeping the world guessing about their wedding for months, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have confirmed that they are tying the knot in November.On Sunday, the stars took to their respective social media accounts to make the much-awaited announcement “With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” read the announcement.The news was enough to bring social media users back to life on a rather lazy post-Dussehra Sunday.Of course, there were "Channa Mereya" jokes too.