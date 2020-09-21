BUZZ

The Internet is Convinced Walter White from 'Breaking Bad' Sent Ricin to Poison US President Trump

Image credits: Netflix/Breaking Bad.

Buzz Staff

2020 keeps getting wilder with every passing month.

On Sunday, an envelope addressed to the White House and intercepted by U.S. authorities contained a substance identified as ricin, a deadly poison.

Asked about the reports, the FBI said the agency and “U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans but it takes a deliberate act to convert it into a biological weapon. Ricin can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.

While ricin is an uncommon concept to most, fans of the popular TV series Breaking Bad will know otherwise.

Fictional character Walter White played by Bryan Cranston, the protagonist of Breaking Bad, had tried to use ricin to kill a major character on the show, Gus Fring, and was even suspected of poisoning a young kid with the poision.

Now the Internet is convinced it was indeed Walter White who sent the ricin.

Early on Monday, however, a woman suspected of sending the envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said.

