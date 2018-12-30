The Internet is Literally 'Tripping' Over Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box' With Hilarious Memes

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

Netflix's latest offering Bird Box - a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock has become the Internet's latest obsession.Such is the curiosity around the movie, over 45 million accounts have watched the post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier in its opening week, said the streaming giant on Friday."Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!"Wear a blindfold because spoilers ahead.The story revolves around a mother (Sandra Bullock) and her two kids who are forced to wear blindfolds in a world taken over by the mysterious force that kills most of the population after just one glance at the 'monsters'.The three embark on a seemingly impossible journey to find survivors and seek refuge with them. The only key to survival is, well, not opening their eyes.Birdbox first caught the Internet's eye after a Twitter account tweeted about the 54-year-old Academy Award winner Bullock, calling her "the lady from bird box."But as the word-of-mouth spread, netizens couldn't stop meme-ing about the dystopian thriller.