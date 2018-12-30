The Internet is Literally 'Tripping' Over Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box' With Hilarious Memes
Such is the curiosity around Netflix's 'Bird Box', over 45 million accounts have watched the post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier in its opening week.
Image credits: Netflix
Such is the curiosity around the movie, over 45 million accounts have watched the post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier in its opening week, said the streaming giant on Friday.
"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!"
Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR— Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018
Wear a blindfold because spoilers ahead.
The story revolves around a mother (Sandra Bullock) and her two kids who are forced to wear blindfolds in a world taken over by the mysterious force that kills most of the population after just one glance at the 'monsters'.
The three embark on a seemingly impossible journey to find survivors and seek refuge with them. The only key to survival is, well, not opening their eyes.
Birdbox first caught the Internet's eye after a Twitter account tweeted about the 54-year-old Academy Award winner Bullock, calling her “the lady from bird box.”
The lady from bird box looks like MJ pic.twitter.com/ijBCBvsf0c— A (@aaron_delara) December 26, 2018
But as the word-of-mouth spread, netizens couldn't stop meme-ing about the dystopian thriller.
#birdbox spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/KHqEkgnYM9— Mike Honcho (@Yaboibrendo) December 30, 2018
the entities whenever someone opens their eyes #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/mgdv4HS6pI— hnnnnnnnnn (@20nomteen) December 26, 2018
Y'all better not.#birdbox pic.twitter.com/Oaxr7cnU1P— ..Slightly Neurotic.. (@hidaimi23) December 29, 2018
Just saying...There's a reason i'm always wearing a Bandana... #Birdbox— KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) December 30, 2018
*branch breaks*— Sierra_Ari's World (@ariisboss855) December 25, 2018
Malorie: #BirdBox #BirdBoxNetflix pic.twitter.com/1BaXQ3EF27
Creatures: :)— Ricki ; (@RickiDeLosReyes) December 29, 2018
Birds:#BirdBox pic.twitter.com/hwkGGS2VEG
Me after watching bird box pic.twitter.com/fJz1Kleaiv— berry (@berrydollglo) December 24, 2018
#BirdBox— rebeca ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* (@uwueoeoeo) December 27, 2018
Gary: look it’s beautiful
Olympia: pic.twitter.com/gYkpnLdBcO
Wind:— RussellMartin (@RussellAMartin) December 26, 2018
Everybody in Bird Box:#BirdBox pic.twitter.com/0IjeTdmCoN
Malorie every time the birds went crazy #BirdBoxNetflix #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/lzacjYLdDF— Huey Freeman (@bread_maker7) December 24, 2018
#BirdBox— Doodlelie doo (@doodlelie) December 26, 2018
everyone inside the house: *surviving*
gary:pic.twitter.com/wChhiYbt8a
The creatures outside the car while they were driving to the grocery store#BirdBox— RussellMartin (@RussellAMartin) December 26, 2018
pic.twitter.com/mDWzBVH5aC
Malorie after rowing down the river for 42 hours #birdbox pic.twitter.com/hupz1tM5nL— Mr Dover (@OfficialDover) December 26, 2018
Tom when they were driving away from the creatures #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/9wAcK8OYHp— Leo (@leolluna) December 26, 2018
Sandra Bullock to Boy & Girl #birdbox pic.twitter.com/93k6A2rAOK— ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) December 29, 2018
Blind people living carefree while the demons killing everyone else #BirdBox #BirdBoxNetflix pic.twitter.com/L6B4xibWsw— TéDonn (@LaPharaoh_) December 25, 2018
Douglas watching gary kill everyone after he warned them..#birdbox pic.twitter.com/RCRcIB2ZSR— ▪☆Prince¤▪ (@Pharinx) December 28, 2018
♀️ the bird box memes begin pic.twitter.com/OkzHN0p4Ex— Shawnee (@Jettagirl821) December 27, 2018
Two powerful scenes from #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/6h9K1NQ5zV— Chloé (@maybeitschloee) December 28, 2018
entities: h-— boy (@prdgldd) December 28, 2018
birds:#BirdBox pic.twitter.com/ylRj56cLfA
me going into the kitchen to get something to drink after watching #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/HpZGNwvZAL— Joseph (@crmswtnr) December 28, 2018
Thankfully.
Me understanding the #BirdBox memes after finally watching it. pic.twitter.com/bJS3b7TeB6— chocolate.momma (@deborahbajard) December 28, 2018
