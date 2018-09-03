The Internet is Loving MAC's Choice to Not Photoshop Model's Facial Hair on Instagram







Instagram and its flashy filters have accentuated a pre-existing Internet rage of impossible-to-attain beauty standards, courtesy of cosmetic brands who plaster skinny models with perfect skin and hairless bodies. Women have had to match up with a majority of these unrealistic (and reeking of heavy patriarchy) standards.However, with growing sensitization and perhaps looking at the current wave of resistance against these practices, international cosmetic brand MAC is making headlines for not adapting to these unachievable beauty standards.The cosmetic brand uploaded a photo of a model on Instagram, wearing MAC's Chestnut Lip Pencil. In the photo, the model's upper lip hair is visible and Internet users cannot stop praising the company for promoting non-photoshopped, realistic photos.In another picture, a model shows off the company's chocolate semi-matte lipstick and the facial hair below her lower lip have not been edited out.Internet users could not stop themselves from appreciating the gesture, even going on to preach the importance of natural beauty to users who complained about the facial hair.While there will be some trolls, here's hoping that MAC's revolutionary initiative brings a new way of attainable and totally realistic beauty standards that everyone can follow.