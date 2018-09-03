English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
The Internet is Loving MAC's Choice to Not Photoshop Model's Facial Hair on Instagram
Cosmetic brand MAC has started a revolutionary initiative.
(Image: Instagram/@maccosmetics)
Instagram and its flashy filters have accentuated a pre-existing Internet rage of impossible-to-attain beauty standards, courtesy of cosmetic brands who plaster skinny models with perfect skin and hairless bodies. Women have had to match up with a majority of these unrealistic (and reeking of heavy patriarchy) standards.
However, with growing sensitization and perhaps looking at the current wave of resistance against these practices, international cosmetic brand MAC is making headlines for not adapting to these unachievable beauty standards.
The cosmetic brand uploaded a photo of a model on Instagram, wearing MAC's Chestnut Lip Pencil. In the photo, the model's upper lip hair is visible and Internet users cannot stop praising the company for promoting non-photoshopped, realistic photos.
In another picture, a model shows off the company's chocolate semi-matte lipstick and the facial hair below her lower lip have not been edited out.
Internet users could not stop themselves from appreciating the gesture, even going on to preach the importance of natural beauty to users who complained about the facial hair.
While there will be some trolls, here's hoping that MAC's revolutionary initiative brings a new way of attainable and totally realistic beauty standards that everyone can follow.
