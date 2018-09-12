English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Internet is Saluting This Differently-Abled Teacher's Dedication To Overcome His Adversities
A differently-abled teacher is not letting anything stop him from his job.
A differently-abled teacher is not letting anything stop him from his job.
Being an educator is no easy task. Along with not only teaching kids complex stuff from the syllabus like math formulae and grammar usage, reviewing their work and grading it, it also requires immense patience to actually deal with the kids in class.
Teachers overcome a lot of barriers to continue doing the job they do. One such teacher is Sanjay Sen, a differently-abled man, who is teaching at a village school in Rajasthan since 2009 under the Shiksha Sambal Project.
The Shiksha Sambal project is a programme in Rajasthan that operates across operations, across Ajmer, Bhilwada, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur districts - to focus exclusively on the 'SEM' subjects - Science, English and Math, which are the subjects students in government schools usually struggle with and often drop out past the Class 10 level. The project runs in 55 schools to help strengthen the learning of these subjects.
In a tweet posted by a user, she shares details of the teacher along with a photo, showing him straining to write on the board. The man does not have access to a wheelchair or crutches in the photo.
Despite being differently-abled, he manages to teach kids complex subjects like Math, Science, and English. After his photo was shared, several people praised this teacher stating how he continued being an educator overcoming the challenges despite the lack of a mobility vehicle.
Salute for his dedication.👏
Meet a real hero Sanjay Sen, a physically challenged man, teaching at a village school in Rajasthan under the Shiksha Sambal Project since 2009.#RespectSanjaySen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Lo87c1pMOO
— Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) September 10, 2018
Bravo 👍👍
More power to Sanjay ❤❤❤
— Rayees Ahmad Mir (@IamRayeesAhmad) September 10, 2018
🙏🙏🙏a very big salute
— Sachin Gupta (@SachinG96976172) September 11, 2018
Respect 🙏🙏
— VaibhaV (@Vabby239) September 11, 2018
Inspiration indeed!!
— Suhas Sogikar (@SogikarSuhas) September 11, 2018
