2-MIN READ

Internet Turned into Mathematicians After PM Modi Announced 20 Lakh Crore Package at 8:20 PM

Very soon, netizens unleashed their mathematical skills to decipher Modi's logic behind the package.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core during his fourth televised address to the nation. He also referred to the mission called "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” or mission self-reliant India, to help the nation cope with the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown of large parts of the economy.

"The special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and industry,” he said.

Modi also asserted that the economic relief package would empower all the sections of the society during the coronavirus crisis.

However, what the internet seemed more concerned about was the calculation or the idea behind Modi's relief package. It was pointed out that Modi announced the package at 8:20 pm, or 20:20 hours. It was also pointed out that the year is 2020, and the relief package is also worth 20 lakh crores. Some really bizarre (and slightly confusing) math, right?

Very soon, netizens unleashed their mathematical skills to decipher Modi's logic behind the package and we can't help but say we're amused. By now, some of you may even have received these calculations on WhatsApp! While some believe that the "20:20" aspect may be a good omen, others delved into more detailed calculations, take a look:

Also, we hate to break it to you, but 20 lakh crores divided by 133 crores (the population of India) is not 15 lakh crores. That's just really poor math. It is roughly INR 15,000. Not to mention the fact that Modi never mentioned that the money would be deposited into every Indian's bank account.

