Internet Turned into Mathematicians After PM Modi Announced 20 Lakh Crore Package at 8:20 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core during his fourth televised address to the nation. He also referred to the mission called "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” or mission self-reliant India, to help the nation cope with the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown of large parts of the economy.

"The special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and industry,” he said.

Modi also asserted that the economic relief package would empower all the sections of the society during the coronavirus crisis.

However, what the internet seemed more concerned about was the calculation or the idea behind Modi's relief package. It was pointed out that Modi announced the package at 8:20 pm, or 20:20 hours. It was also pointed out that the year is 2020, and the relief package is also worth 20 lakh crores. Some really bizarre (and slightly confusing) math, right?

Very soon, netizens unleashed their mathematical skills to decipher Modi's logic behind the package and we can't help but say we're amused. By now, some of you may even have received these calculations on WhatsApp! While some believe that the "20:20" aspect may be a good omen, others delved into more detailed calculations, take a look:

A package of 20 lakh crores in 2020 was announced at 8.20 exactly. Check the time in the pic. #ModiBestPmEver #8PMStories pic.twitter.com/K17GzxhcAI — Dr Vikram Vora (@TheDocTweets) May 12, 2020

Date: 12/05/2020

Time: 8 pm

------

Add all the digits:

1+2+0+5+2+0+2+0+8=20



The package is Rs 20 lakh crores. This is amazing!!!



Jai ho Modi sir , love you sir , jai hind , bharat mata ki jai — Pramod Barik (@PramodB32247376) May 12, 2020

Modi ji announces Economic Package of 20 lakh Crores at 20:20 in 2020.



Kash aaj 20th May hota..



20 May 2020 ko 20:20 baje 20 lakh crores ka package announcement#PMModi — Rushabh Y Shah (@rushabhpethad) May 12, 2020

Also, we hate to break it to you, but 20 lakh crores divided by 133 crores (the population of India) is not 15 lakh crores. That's just really poor math. It is roughly INR 15,000. Not to mention the fact that Modi never mentioned that the money would be deposited into every Indian's bank account.

#मोदीजी_मेरे_15लाख_दो

As per calculation

India's population : 133 crores

Total amount: 20 lakh crores

Each person: 15 lakhs...



I need my money..Give me. — Ayush kumar (@Ayushku20363782) May 13, 2020

Rs. 20 Lakh Crores

Divided by

133 crore Indians



= Rs. 15 lakh per Indian@priyankac19 could you please check my above calculation ‍♂️@RahulGandhi could you ask Raghu Ram Rajan to verify if Modi ji has fulfilled his promise of giving Rs. 15 lakh to every Indian ‍♂️#AcheDin — AParajit Bharat (@AparBharat) May 12, 2020