The Internet Wants Hannah Gadsby to Host Emmys Next Year After Her 1 Minute Speech



Hannah Gadsby looks perfectly at home on the emmy stage, if you ask me.



the best part of the #Emmys2018 was @Hannahgadsby. i really didn’t know who she was prior to tonight, but i’m a fan now!

I can’t get enough Hannah Gadsby. She should have hosted. LetAnAussieHostEmmys2019 dot au https://t.co/ZEB8mEv3Fa



Can she host all the next Emmy and oscar progs please?

our new form of government is hannah gadsby gets to make all the laws now

why didn't hannah gadsby host the emmys why oh why did they choose a warm bowl of oatmeal instead



@Hannahgadsby is just the best. Jokes, just jokes, lighten up! Guys, if you don't get the jokes, either start paying attention and study up or slither back under your rocks. If you do get the jokes, congrats! Cuz you fellas can be part of the solution, if you're willing.

Hannah Gadsby is truly a gift and a minute and a half is not nearly enough



all the emmys now go directly to hannah gadsby

congrats to hannah gadsby for hosting hopefully every award show ever



Hannah Gadsby was on the stage for 45 seconds and that segment was better than anything from these hosts. #Emmys

Hannah Gadsby was just funnier in 20 seconds than Che been all night



“#NotAllMen but a lot of them. Just jokes. But what are jokes these days? Nobody knows what jokes are but especially not men. Isn’t that right fellas?” - @Hannahgadsby should have hosted the whole damn thing. #Emmys

Emmy Award to Hannah Gadsby for this bit right now.



I don’t know who Hannah Gadsby is, but can she host next year? #Emmys

WHERE'S HANNAH GADSBY'S EMMY FOR EXISTING

LET HANNAH GADSBY HOST THE EMMYS. DO IT NOW. MAKE THE SWITCH. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Gule7B5Yk7



The 2018 Emmy Awards are occupying everyone's social media feed, with netizens either gushing over their favourite TV shows winning the coveted trophies or ranting about the big snubs of the awards night.However, that's not all, folks. Turns out, there's someone else people are talking about this Emmy season and that's Hannah Gadsby, who shot to instant fame after her Netflix special 'Nanette' soon became an internet favourite.Hannah was at the Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series category. But Hannah being Hannah, decided to give a minute-long speech before giving the award.Calling her presenting an award 'not normal', but perfectly happy for getting a sweet gig with free suit and new boots just because "I don't like men." She playfully adds that it's all a joke and no one (read: men) needs to get upset over it but not before finishing with #NotAllMenButALotOfThem. However, her speech did not end just there. She called out men for taking offense to her 'jokes' and also wondered whether that's the reason behind her presenting an award all alone.Stephen Daldry who won the award for The Crown could not be present, and Hannah playfully added before exiting the stage that she could be the reason for the absence. And while Hannah's speech was barely 90 seconds long, the internet is mightily impressed with her, and even hoping that she gets to host the Emmy Awards next year.Emmys, are you listening...?