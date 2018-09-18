GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

The Internet Wants Hannah Gadsby to Host Emmys Next Year After Her 1 Minute Speech

Has someone started an online petition yet?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
The 2018 Emmy Awards are occupying everyone's social media feed, with netizens either gushing over their favourite TV shows winning the coveted trophies or ranting about the big snubs of the awards night.

However, that's not all, folks. Turns out, there's someone else people are talking about this Emmy season and that's Hannah Gadsby, who shot to instant fame after her Netflix special 'Nanette'  soon became an internet favourite.

Hannah was at the Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series category. But Hannah being Hannah, decided to give a minute-long speech before giving the award.

Calling her presenting an award 'not normal', but perfectly happy for getting a sweet gig with free suit and new boots just because "I don't like men." She playfully adds that it's all a joke and no one (read: men) needs to get upset over it but not before finishing with #NotAllMenButALotOfThem. However, her speech did not end just there. She called out men for taking offense to her 'jokes' and also wondered whether that's the reason behind her presenting an award all alone.

Stephen Daldry who won the award for The Crown could not be present, and Hannah playfully added before exiting the stage that she could be the reason for the absence. And while Hannah's speech was barely 90 seconds long, the internet is mightily impressed with her, and even hoping that she gets to host the Emmy Awards next year.



























































Emmys, are you listening...?
