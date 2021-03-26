This Cat is Going Viral For its Uncanny Resemblance to the Teary-Eyed Emoji

Ever thought someone could look like an emoji? (And no, we don’t mean the shocked screaming face emoji inspired by Edvard Munch’s The Scream‘ or the wave emoji being an inspiration from Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa). There may be a very literal representation of a very recently emoji which the Internet related to: The teary eyed, about-to-cry emoji. The emoji which appeals to Gen-Z for using in every ‘aww’ (ranging from happy to sad) occasion now has a literal representation - a cat on the Internet who has discovered new-found viral fame for looking exactly like the teary-eyed emoji.

Since the discovery of the cat and going viral, the Internet cannot un-see how exactly she looks like the ‘about-to-cry’ emoji.

i still can’t believe this cat is real, she’s literally the “” emoji pic.twitter.com/ikdD0tDvKb— follow @pestosalad for serotonin (@igpestosalad) March 22, 2021

Soon, the cat went viral after photos of her were posted on 9gag.

And if you’re still unsure, the cat has her own Instagram page, managed by her owner. The cat is called ‘Huk dang’, which in English translates to ‘brown sugar.’ According to her Instagram bio, the cat is a British Short Hair and a mix with a Scottish Straight breed. Her name probably stems from her looking like sugar, with a tiny brown face. The cat appears to be based in Korea.

The owner of the cat occasionally shares updates on her, like her having her own tiny bedroom set.

Or just when she’s being adorable.

The first photo of the cat was posted in early November 2020, so the cat is still a kitten at this point, being only some months old. Brown Sugar also appears to be around a very similar mix to another Internet cat who had gained fame ‘for looking perpetually annoyed,’ also known as Grumpy Cat.