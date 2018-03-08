GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pay Gap Between Female and Male Cricketers Has Caused Outrage on Twitter

Women's top grade fee is half of the men's lowest grade fee. Yep.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 8, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
Photo credits: Getty Images
On Wednesday, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a new contract system and compensation structure for Indian cricket that will see the cricketers (especially men) earn a lot more than what they used to in previous years.

The BCCI have introduced a new grade system altogether.

Men's compensation structure:

Grade A+: Rs 7 Cr
Grade A: Rs 5 Cr
Grade B: Rs 3 Cr
Grade C: Rs 1 Cr.

Earlier, there was no Grade A+ in the list while Grade A players used to get Rs 2 Cr and Grade B and C cricketers received Rs 1 Cr and Rs 50 Lakh respectively.

However, when BCCI rolled out the compensation structure for women cricketers, the appalling pay gap was evident.

With the exclusion of grade A+ that only our men cricketers enjoy, here's how the ladies will be paid.

Grade A: 50 lacs
Grade B: 30 lacs
Grade C: 10 lacs

Unimpressed by the unfair payment, Twitter users urged BCCI to take necessary steps to pay the women cricketers equally.































Five players will receive Rs 7 Cr annually from BCCI as they have been placed in the top grade-- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains in Grade A and will receive Rs 5 Cr per annum.

Dhoni is one of the seven players to be named in Grade A and the others are - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Wridhhiman Saha. Grade B players will be richer by Rs 3 Cr per annum and the seven cricketers are KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik.

Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, and Jayant Yadav will receive Rs 1 Cr each for being named in Group C.

As for the women's payment distribution, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana are placed in Grade A and will receive 50 lakhs per annum

Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma in Grade B will receive 30 lakhs per annum.

And Mansi Joshi, Anuja Patil, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parveen, Sushma Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia in Grade C will be given 10 lakhs per annum.

