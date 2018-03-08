Pay Gap Between Female and Male Cricketers Has Caused Outrage on Twitter
Women's top grade fee is half of the men's lowest grade fee. Yep.
Photo credits: Getty Images
The BCCI have introduced a new grade system altogether.
Men's compensation structure:
Grade A+: Rs 7 Cr
Grade A: Rs 5 Cr
Grade B: Rs 3 Cr
Grade C: Rs 1 Cr.
Earlier, there was no Grade A+ in the list while Grade A players used to get Rs 2 Cr and Grade B and C cricketers received Rs 1 Cr and Rs 50 Lakh respectively.
However, when BCCI rolled out the compensation structure for women cricketers, the appalling pay gap was evident.
With the exclusion of grade A+ that only our men cricketers enjoy, here's how the ladies will be paid.
Grade A: 50 lacs
Grade B: 30 lacs
Grade C: 10 lacs
Unimpressed by the unfair payment, Twitter users urged BCCI to take necessary steps to pay the women cricketers equally.
Dear @BCCI please show your appreciation for women's cricket by reducing this appalling pay gap. And please negotiate contracts for telecast of their matches. We have an excellent team that a lot of us fans regret not being able to watch perform regularly. pic.twitter.com/rlPMmuTtcU
— Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) March 7, 2018
BCCI Retainer Fee:
👉Men:
Grade A+ INR 7 Cr
Grade A INR 5 Cr
Grade B INR 3 Cr
Grade C INR 1 Cr
👉Women:
Grade A INR 50 Lacs
Grade B INR 30 Lacs
Grade C INR 10 Lacs
Women's Top Grade Fee Is Half Of Men's Lowest Grade Fee. Life Is So Unfair. 😏 #BCCI #TeamIndia
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 7, 2018
Both men and #women representing our country in cricket
Both are doing excellent job but then also girls are being ignored in equal pay..
Why question for all..@BCCI@ICC #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/WpnhwR7AUO
— Mayank Deep (@Mayank_Dep) March 8, 2018
#TeamIndia Senior Men retainership fee structure
Grade A+ INR 7 cr / A INR 5cr / B INR 3cr / C INR 1cr
Why The Difference between #menandwomen they all are play for INDIA.
where is your gender equality?
after this you have to make #reservation in National team@SushmaSwaraj
— Akshay Patel (@aksh_512) March 7, 2018
shame..... boys will get 7 cr... women will get 50 lakhs... shame on u bcci
— VIRENDER SEHWAG (@virendr_sehwag) March 7, 2018
Bad gift to women team on #WomensDay
Shame on #BCCI for double standards#HappyWomensDay #WomensDay2018 #sheroes
— Saurabh Yadav (@yadv_saurabh) March 8, 2018
1) Men's cricket generates more revenue.
2) The people who complain themselves don't watch women's cricket.
But obviously BCCI should pay them more as they deserve it. And we should encourage them by watching the matches.
— SK (@frustratedsoulx) March 7, 2018
Today we talk about equal status for women in all areas but data shows different picture:- there is lot of deference between pay for women in Indian cricket team approx . 14 times less then men cricket team .
Please do for this difference.
happy#women's day @PMOIndia ,@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/Fif2gGG5NO
— gaurav kumar (@gaurav29091995) March 8, 2018
नारी शशक्तिकरण की धज्जियाँ उड़ा रहा है @BCCI The pay gap b/w the male and female cricket players is so huge. How this gap will uplift the motivation of the women players @PMOIndia @Manekagandhibjp @NCWIndia please look into this @BJP4India @narendramodi @INCIndia @cpimspeak @IYC pic.twitter.com/xvClEyH0a7
— Sachin Dubey (@ISachinDubey) March 8, 2018
Yes women's Cricket is not commercially as viable (yet) as men's Cricket but this pay difference is still staggering given that as an anthele both men and women put in the same blood and sweat.
As the richest board in the Cricket world #BCCI can definitely pay women more. pic.twitter.com/3bzeFliqxd
— Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) March 7, 2018
Five players will receive Rs 7 Cr annually from BCCI as they have been placed in the top grade-- Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains in Grade A and will receive Rs 5 Cr per annum.
Dhoni is one of the seven players to be named in Grade A and the others are - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Wridhhiman Saha. Grade B players will be richer by Rs 3 Cr per annum and the seven cricketers are KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik.
Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, and Jayant Yadav will receive Rs 1 Cr each for being named in Group C.
As for the women's payment distribution, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana are placed in Grade A and will receive 50 lakhs per annum
Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma in Grade B will receive 30 lakhs per annum.
And Mansi Joshi, Anuja Patil, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parveen, Sushma Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia in Grade C will be given 10 lakhs per annum.
