The Kihnu Island in Europe is Ruled by 90% of its Women Residents

In most cultures across the globe, men dominate, have social privileges and rights to property. Patriarchal societies firmly believe women folk are only for household works and hence they should stay inside the four walls of their houses.

But in Europe, there is an island completely managed and run by women residents. In Estonia’s Kihnu island, it is all about women and the place is Europe’s last matriarchy hold.

Kihnu is one of the largest islands of Estonia’s 2000 islands. The island’s beautiful beaches, surrounded by pristine forests and colourful farmhouses, leave its visitors in awe of the place. However, the place is popular for its women residents, who constitute about 90 percent of its total population.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has registered Kinhu island in its intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list.

In the early settling days of the island, men did not engage in everyday jobs as they were out in sea hunting fish and seals. Men of the island remained away for months while women stepped forward and took important roles to run the place.

As men were away in the sea, the female population of the island took charge of everything on the island. Women here are in-charge of weddings and funerals. Dance, song and handicrafts, all form part of the culture in the Kihnu island.

Kihnu island, like many other far off islands, is also suffering from modern-day changes. Younger generations are moving to nearby cities in search of jobs and men staying back home for longer stretches in homes due to the modernisation of ships and hunting equipment.

Irrespective of the modern difficulties, the womenfolk of the island are still working to keep the customs and traditions intact. The Kihnu island remains a cultural icon because women passed down the tradition from one generation to another successfully.

The resilience of women who have passed down the traditions from generation to generation has made it possible for this island to remain a cultural icon.

