The Kung Fu Nuns Have Tips on How to Practice Social Distancing During Covid-19 Pandemic

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, two of the Kung Fu nuns can be seen demonstrating the norms of social distancing.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
Remember the Kung Fu nuns from a Buddhist monastery in Kathmandu who went door to door after the Nepal earthquake of 2015 and educated families about the dangers of women empowerment? They're back now with a new video and are trying to spread awareness on COVID-19.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, two of the Kung Fu nuns can be seen demonstrating the norms of social distancing and what people can do to keep the coronavirus at bay.

The nuns begin with the basics and remind viewers that they must, at all times, maintain a distance of 1 metre between themselves and others. They must also avoid hugging or shaking hands and instead greet each other from afar. Lastly, the nun tells viewers that they must cover their mouths with their elbows while sneezing so as to prevent droplets from spreading.

Back in 2015 when the earthquake killed more than 9000 people in Nepal, these Kung Fu nuns would trek to nearby villages to help remove the rubble from people’s homes, salvage buried objects and clear pathways. They also helped build night shelters for affected families.

The nunnery, which is more than 26 years old, has around 800 nuns and together they learn Kung Fu, do plumbing, fix electrical appliances and other odd jobs besides praying. Sometimes, they cycle for miles to let women know that they're capable of anything.

Watch the video here:

