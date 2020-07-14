BUZZ

The Last ‘Hero’ Moment of Naya Rivera: She Rescued Her Son Before Drowning in Lake Piru

The discovery came five days after Naya Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 14, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
The body of Glee star Naya Rivera was found on Monday at a Southern California lake, authorities said. Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of the 33-year-old Rivera.

The discovery came five days after Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found on July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat, authorities said. Authorities said the following day that they believed Rivera had drowned, and they had shifted to working to find her body rather than find her alive.

According to the police working on Rivera's case, the actor died trying to save her son.

Rivera's son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found asleep and alone on the boat the duo had rented which led to the cops being alerted. The boy later told the police that after the two went swimming, Rivera pushed him into the boat but when he turned around to see her, she had disappeared underwater.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said during a press conference that Rivera had mustered enough energy to help her son, but not to save herself. The cops believe that the actor had been trapped by vegetation beneath the surface of the lake, which is why it took five days to spot her.

Rivera's untimely and tragic demise has sent shock waves around the world. The fact that the actor had died while trying to save her son was what broke her fans' hearts.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy series Glee.

She is the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

The confirmation of her death comes seven years to the day after co-star Cory Monteith died at 31 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin, with the series losing one of its leads while it was still on the air.

