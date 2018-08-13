English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Latest Annoying Prank is Sticking Fake Power Outlets at Airports, Leaving Passengers Angry
Because pranksters like to see the world burn.
Image credits: @Atrioc / Twitter
What is that one thing you search for when you enter an airport? Yes, barring the essentials such as looking out for a smoking zone and probably getting your luggage checked in at the earliest, it is that desperate hunt for a power socket to recharge our electronic devices before boarding our plane.
So what could possibly go wrong in this search?
Turns out, some pranksters like to see the world burn so they have decided to randomly put up fake power socket stickers on airport walls, doors, and even on bins. Why? Just to mess with bewildered passengers.
To no one's surprise, flyers are absolutely pissed.
When a flyer took to Twitter wondering what he will do in his transit time. Someone gave him this suggestion.
Who started this monstrous prank? A Twitter user by the handle @JustBasicDave claims that he pulled off the electrical socket prank last year.
A little digging on YouTube throws up several results, showing people attempting the prank long before in 2015.
Strangely enough, these fake power outlet stickers are being sold on Amazon for $6.99.
Or you could be a better citizen and install a real socket for $13.
There are many different levels of evil, and then there’s the person who put this fake plug socket sticker on the wall at Glasgow Airport. pic.twitter.com/jcn5ytMFVQ
— Scott Reid (@scottreid1980) April 9, 2018
Whoever put up this fake sticker of an open outlet at the airport, you are now my enemy for life. pic.twitter.com/TYEJKmY6Zg
— Brandon Ewing (@Atrioc) August 6, 2018
I SAT HERE SO I COULD CHARGE MY PHONE BUT THIS OUTLET IS A FUCKING STICKER IM SO MMAD NDKSKSK pic.twitter.com/ER96aAiVB8
— k🖤 (@cryptidshownu) July 19, 2018
Spotted in LAX: one of those outlet stickers with peoples rage applied to them. pic.twitter.com/8KrovSS6ux
— tired data janitor (@worldwise001) August 6, 2018
Why!!!! It looks so real!! Why put a sticker of an outlet on the wall in the terminal !! So triggered pic.twitter.com/1TTWtmXUS7
— Kyle Kerouac (@KyleKerouac) June 27, 2018
Will the person who’s putting fake outlet stickers all over the airport please die already thanks pic.twitter.com/zamnWgQMlh
— Alish Erman (@alishisthebest) July 19, 2018
