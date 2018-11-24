‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time

Here's a side-by-side of 'The Lion King' trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/nHpKHWDzPJ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 22, 2018

Disney had the perfect Thanksgiving gift for The Lion King fandom after it dropped the much-awaited teaser-trailer on Thursday.Directed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, the CGI treat follows the same storyline of the 1994 classic - telling the story of Simba, a young lion who is destined to become ruler of the animal kingdom, only to have his villainous uncle intervene.“Everything the light touches is our kingdom,” says Mufasa (voiced by James Earl Jones) as the iconic sequence of Simba being presented to the kingdom as their future king by Rafiki follows.As soon as the teaser-trailer dropped on YouTube, fans were quick to draw comparisons with the OG."The original has so much more heart and feeling. The new one looks technical and correct, but lacking in spirit," wrote one user."With the hand-drawn animation, it allows the characters to be much more anthropomorphic. This CGI version is just gonna be digital looking wildlife that can presumably talk. Loses all of the original's charm," wrote another.However, there were many to come in defense of the remake."I think it’s nice to see it in a different medium. How many people bitch and moan that they changed stuff in remakes? If a remake looks too similar they complain “what’s the point?!” And if it’s different they complain “why’d they change that?!?!”"It didn’t convince you because you’ve already decided it won’t hold a candle to the old one. It’s a shot for shot remake of the trailer. Logically you shouldn’t want to see the original based on that."While the online debate continued, a Twitter account “Lights, Camera, Pod” podcast offered a side-by-side comparison of the original 1994 animated film and the upcoming 2018 CGI remake.Posted on Friday, the video has been viewed almost 10M times with over 120K retweets.The second comparison video came from a Madrid motion graphics designer Sowick.Favreau’s The Lion King features a star-studded voice cast - with Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.While John Oliver will lend his voice for Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor will be the villainous Scar, Alfre Woodard will voice Simba’s mother Sarabi and John Kani the wise baboon Rafiki.James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa. Beyonce will voice Simba's love interest Nala.Since it dropped on Thursday, The Lion King teaser-trailer has been viewed over 21 million times already and is globally trending at #1 spot.