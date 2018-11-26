'The Lion King' Fans Recreate Iconic Simba and Raifiki Scene Using Their Pets and It's All Kinds Of Adorable
The Lion King trailer released last week and has set a record for Disney for being the most watched trailer ever with 224.6 global views within 24-hours of its release. The live-action recreation of the 1994 classic set for release in July 2019.
The trailer set a record for Disney for being the most watched trailer ever with 224.6 global views within 24-hours of its release. With excitement running high among fans of the 1994 Disney classic, many have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm. And what better way to tribute the film than to recreate one of the iconic scenes of the film. Yes, you guessed it, it's Simba's coronation scene where Rafiki holds baby Simba up at the edge of the cliff, in full view of the entire animal kingdom.
The Lion King, 1994.
The Lion King, 2019
The recreated, live-action version of the scene seems to have touched a chord with fans, the same way it had 14 years ago. So much so that several fans took to social media to recreate the scene themselves. And since there is only one Simba, fans decided to use their pets instead for the scene. The results were hilarious.
Here are some of the best pets who would have made a great Simba:
Actual screencap of the new Lion King teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/vvSIW1lyQU— Marguerite de Leon (@margie_deleon) November 23, 2018
This is soooo cute.#LionKing pic.twitter.com/SSMiLwnMID— Rabia Bro (@rabiaaaaa98) November 25, 2018
Dusuk butceli lion king cosplay pic.twitter.com/Xh41uD4ah2— Ali Türkman (@aliturkman_) November 26, 2018
live action Lion King pic.twitter.com/nIYKlRtsQg— zerina (@zzerinanikovic) November 26, 2018
Teddy had tried out for #LionKing casting. But they told her she couldn’t make it due to her virginity. #LionKing2019 #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/SZMRuP30D1— Ysri_Shmsddin (@YusriShamsuddin) November 23, 2018
Just showed THE LION KING trailer to the whole family and let's just say that EVERYONE is excited, from Grandma to my brother's new puppy. Check it out... https://t.co/NOABb0RCld pic.twitter.com/ylcDP54VUy— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 22, 2018
I had no idea they were making a live action Lion King. I’m pumped! #thelionking pic.twitter.com/8EAVgNfQ8p— Scott Lovingier (@MrLovieG) November 26, 2018
Lion King pic.twitter.com/6DliK5mXDo— Bulu Bulu Kehidupan (@ulat_bulu_bulu) November 26, 2018
This was inevitable #LionKing pic.twitter.com/jSfH9zPwXK— Albert Garcia (@Chef__Beto) November 25, 2018
Disney: Releases Lion King trailer.— Baby Spice. (@OfQuirkyisms) November 23, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/mYP0Ztn6O3
Yo the new live action lion king trailer looks lit! pic.twitter.com/zfCtMEZCqv— Hanzala Ali (@Hanzi1234) November 23, 2018
Deleted scene trailer lion king pic.twitter.com/POcWUG4LQ0— Rafi Z (@rafizulfahmi) November 25, 2018
