GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'The Lion King' Fans Recreate Iconic Simba and Raifiki Scene Using Their Pets and It's All Kinds Of Adorable

The Lion King trailer released last week and has set a record for Disney for being the most watched trailer ever with 224.6 global views within 24-hours of its release. The live-action recreation of the 1994 classic set for release in July 2019.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'The Lion King' Fans Recreate Iconic Simba and Raifiki Scene Using Their Pets and It's All Kinds Of Adorable
The Lion King trailer released last week and has set a record for Disney for being the most watched trailer ever with 224.6 global views within 24-hours of its release. The live-action recreation of the 1994 classic set for release in July 2019.
The recently released trailer of the much-awaited The Lion King released last week to spellbound audiences. The iconic film which floored viewers in 1994 has been adapted in live action by director Jon Favreu and is slated for release in July next year.

The trailer set a record for Disney for being the most watched trailer ever with 224.6 global views within 24-hours of its release. With excitement running high among fans of the 1994 Disney classic, many have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm. And what better way to tribute the film than to recreate one of the iconic scenes of the film. Yes, you guessed it, it's Simba's coronation scene where Rafiki holds baby Simba up at the edge of the cliff, in full view of the entire animal kingdom.

lion king
The Lion King, 1994.

simba
The Lion King, 2019

The recreated, live-action version of the scene seems to have touched a chord with fans, the same way it had 14 years ago. So much so that several fans took to social media to recreate the scene themselves. And since there is only one Simba, fans decided to use their pets instead for the scene. The results were hilarious.

Here are some of the best pets who would have made a great Simba:




































Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery