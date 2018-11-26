'The Lion King' Fans Recreate Iconic Simba and Raifiki Scene Using Their Pets and It's All Kinds Of Adorable

Actual screencap of the new Lion King teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/vvSIW1lyQU — Marguerite de Leon (@margie_deleon) November 23, 2018

Dusuk butceli lion king cosplay pic.twitter.com/Xh41uD4ah2 — Ali Türkman (@aliturkman_) November 26, 2018

live action Lion King pic.twitter.com/nIYKlRtsQg — zerina (@zzerinanikovic) November 26, 2018

Teddy had tried out for #LionKing casting. But they told her she couldn’t make it due to her virginity. #LionKing2019 #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/SZMRuP30D1 — Ysri_Shmsddin (@YusriShamsuddin) November 23, 2018

Just showed THE LION KING trailer to the whole family and let's just say that EVERYONE is excited, from Grandma to my brother's new puppy. Check it out... https://t.co/NOABb0RCld pic.twitter.com/ylcDP54VUy — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 22, 2018

I had no idea they were making a live action Lion King. I’m pumped! #thelionking pic.twitter.com/8EAVgNfQ8p — Scott Lovingier (@MrLovieG) November 26, 2018

Lion King pic.twitter.com/6DliK5mXDo — Bulu Bulu Kehidupan (@ulat_bulu_bulu) November 26, 2018

Yo the new live action lion king trailer looks lit! pic.twitter.com/zfCtMEZCqv — Hanzala Ali (@Hanzi1234) November 23, 2018

Deleted scene trailer lion king pic.twitter.com/POcWUG4LQ0 — Rafi Z (@rafizulfahmi) November 25, 2018

The recently released trailer of the much-awaited The Lion King released last week to spellbound audiences. The iconic film which floored viewers in 1994 has been adapted in live action by director Jon Favreu and is slated for release in July next year.The trailer set a record for Disney for being the most watched trailer ever with 224.6 global views within 24-hours of its release. With excitement running high among fans of the 1994 Disney classic, many have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm. And what better way to tribute the film than to recreate one of the iconic scenes of the film. Yes, you guessed it, it's Simba's coronation scene where Rafiki holds baby Simba up at the edge of the cliff, in full view of the entire animal kingdom.The Lion King, 1994.The Lion King, 2019The recreated, live-action version of the scene seems to have touched a chord with fans, the same way it had 14 years ago. So much so that several fans took to social media to recreate the scene themselves. And since there is only one Simba, fans decided to use their pets instead for the scene. The results were hilarious.Here are some of the best pets who would have made a great Simba: