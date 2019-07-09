'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work

The Lion King, an upcoming American musical drama remake of the traditionally animated 1994 film of the same name is already creating waves with movie lovers across the world.

However, it turns out that everything we know about The Lion King is wrong and how Simba and Nala would act in real life is far removed from the Disney film.

In the lead up to Jon Favreau's cinematic adaptation to the 1994 classic, science journalist Erin Biba spoke with Craig Packer, director of the Lion Research Center at the University of Minnesota, about how accurate The Lion King is.

Turns out not Simba, but rather Nala would have had the starring role if it were real life.

Taking to Twitter, Biba explained that National Geographic called her write the feminist facts about how The Lion King gets lion pride dynamics all wrong.

The journalist who 'happily complied' added that "Lions are matrilineal!!"

The journalist further added, "When I contacted Craig Packer, one of the world's leading lion researchers, to talk about this story he was IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE.

He Skyped me almost instantly from a camp in Kenya and said he's been waiting for someone to ask him this question since the original film came out."

Then came the real revelation.

According to Biba, "if The Lion King were real, Nala would be the star, Sarabi would be holding her up saying everything the light touches is our kingdom, Simba would have left and never come back, and when Nala got old enough Sarabi would have carved out a territory for her to rule."

In a series of tweets, Biba further explained that the male lions barely hang around long enough to have more than one or two litters of cubs, thus ensuring genetic diversity, and that ,"the male lions are not leaders or in charge of anything.

The females decide which male lions they mate with. And the females run and control all aspects of the pride."

Biba chronicling the episode and deductions on Twitter soon saw a flurry of responses, with one user writing, "This is Disney fact-checking I can get behind: "Females are the core.

The heart and soul of the pride. The males come and go" Yet the central roles in the Lion King all go to males."

Another user posted, "I want to see THIS version made, with Beyonce as Nala."

While a third user posted, "It always galled me that the lionesses seemed to meekly submit to Scar when in fact they would have torn his hyenas to pieces and then chased him into the ocean."

Another user Miranda Kerr further highlighted how films like Finding Nemo are wrong as well.

She wrote that "if Finding Nemo was real, Marlin would have transitioned and become female/Nemo's mom," adding in a separate Tweet, "One interesting exception are the clownfishes which are protandrous, monogamous and sex change seems to be controlled socially, i.e. male does not change sex when attaining a certain size, but only after the female disappearance."

And another user pointed out how Jerry Seinfeld's Bee Movies were all wrong as well, writing, "Love this - Thank you! Had similar thoughts, when Jerry Seinfeld had his Bee Movie and showed the male bees doing the pollinating, being all "masculine" etc.

Bee enthusiasts know its the female bees who do ALL the important work: protecting the hive, pollinating, etc."