The Long-Awaited Hindu Temple Emoji is Finally Out For iPhone Users

When words fall short, we resort to emoticons. Emoticons or emojis are symbols of sentiments. However, when we talk about sentiments in a country like India, we can never overlook the religious sentiment.

For a while now, social media users have been demanding that WhatsApp and Facebook create a temple emoji. Their dream has finally come true.

The Unicode Consortium, which is the world standard to set emoticons across all platforms, finally rolled out a red-temple emoji in its new release of nearly 60 emojis.

While the mosque emoticon was rolled out in Unicode version 8.0 in 2015, the temple has been finally added to the Unicode version 12.0 in 2019.

The Proposal for Hindu Temple Emoji was first made in June 2017 by Girish Dalvi from IIT Bombay and Mayaqnk Chaturvedi from Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha. The proposal had stated, "The rationale for the Hindu temple emoji is analogous to the rationales for including the Church, Mosque, and Synagogue emoji."

While it took a lot of time for the global tech company to come up with the emoji, there was speculation about its release since last year.

Earlier, people (precisely Hindus) had taken to Twitter to express their distress on the exclusion of a temple emoji from the social media platforms.

Hello @WhatsApp you have taken care of Evry God In Emoji Except Hindu. Y? I cannot find Hindu temple on WhatsApp Emoji. Der is Mil'ns of Hindu user on WhatsApp. Bt u forgot Hindus.@SejalPrajapat19 @AlishaaSharma @NehaJai44072584 @solankisagar89 @Sandeep48403781 @angel_anupriya pic.twitter.com/6lVpTlKYSA — Krishna🇮🇳 (@Hir_Hindu) April 14, 2019

@WhatsApp please help me find Hindu temple emoji on WhatsApp. There is a church, mosque, synagogue, kaaba, Shaolin temple Can't find a Hindu temple emoji pic.twitter.com/FZFf55DHii — R K (@1hippocampus) October 23, 2019

@WhatsApp for u India is a one of the biggest business market for you and still u don't respect its religious majority's demand for a Hindu Temple emoji in the app. This is not good. This is a small demand but has a major importance & impact. Please include Hindu Temple emoji. https://t.co/AIUbReI66e — Aditya (@Adityaksgr) August 23, 2018

There is no emoji for Hindu temple (at least for Apple devices). Is there any way you can help get a temple emoji introduced in Travel and Places category? 🙏🏼 There’s 🕌, ⛪️ , and 🕍 but no Hindu temple! — Gauri Prabhu (@gauriprabhu2) June 20, 2019

@WhatsApp @WhatsApp Hi Team, I could see a Church, Mosque, Meeca, Jews temple emoji in whatsapp. Which is very good. Could you please include Gurudwara and Hindu temple emoji as well. Gurudwara is worship place for Sikhism. Thanks a lot. #Peace pic.twitter.com/rbhALMYIPZ — Maninder Ataariwala (@manistry) June 5, 2018

Indian subcontinent is one of the biggest markets for WhatsApp/Facebook. But ironically or ‘deliberately’ there isn’t even an emoji provided for Hindu temple. Subtle use of technology to sow propaganda? — Nick Soule (@NickSn_Research) April 10, 2018

The temple emoji will be available on the latest iOS 13.2 update.

