The Long-Awaited Hindu Temple Emoji is Finally Out For iPhone Users

The temple emoji will be available on the latest iOS 13.2 update.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
The Long-Awaited Hindu Temple Emoji is Finally Out For iPhone Users
(Twitter)

When words fall short, we resort to emoticons. Emoticons or emojis are symbols of sentiments. However, when we talk about sentiments in a country like India, we can never overlook the religious sentiment.

For a while now, social media users have been demanding that WhatsApp and Facebook create a temple emoji. Their dream has finally come true.

The Unicode Consortium, which is the world standard to set emoticons across all platforms, finally rolled out a red-temple emoji in its new release of nearly 60 emojis.

While the mosque emoticon was rolled out in Unicode version 8.0 in 2015, the temple has been finally added to the Unicode version 12.0 in 2019.

The Proposal for Hindu Temple Emoji was first made in June 2017 by Girish Dalvi from IIT Bombay and Mayaqnk Chaturvedi from Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha. The proposal had stated, "The rationale for the Hindu temple emoji is analogous to the rationales for including the Church, Mosque, and Synagogue emoji."

While it took a lot of time for the global tech company to come up with the emoji, there was speculation about its release since last year.

Earlier, people (precisely Hindus) had taken to Twitter to express their distress on the exclusion of a temple emoji from the social media platforms.

The temple emoji will be available on the latest iOS 13.2 update.

