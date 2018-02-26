GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

The Love Story of This Andhra Bodybuilder and His Wife Will Melt Your Heart

A proud and teary-eyed Aparna could not stop gushing over her husband Sudheer's great achievement as she described how the couple fought against all odds to be together.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 26, 2018, 4:19 PM IST
Nipun Agarwal / Facebook
The story of a young bodybuilder and his wife from a village in Andhra Pradesh and their struggles is warming hearts on the Internet.

The 23-year-old K Sudheer who recently won a silver and a bronze medal in the men's 70-kg bodybuilding and men's physique at an international bodybuilding contest held in Ludhiana was in the midst of an intimate celebration with his wife Aparna when the newlyweds were caught in an impromptu interview by fitness enthusiast Nipun Agarwal.

A proud and teary-eyed Aparna could not stop gushing over her husband's great achievement as she described how the couple fought against all odds to be together.

Overcome by emotions, she narrates how her family had been against them being together and boasts how she will show Sudheer's medals to her father.

The couple who looked much in love won the hearts of everyone who saw the video and goes on to prove that there's no power greater than that of determination and true love.

The interview was uploaded Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube and has since gone viral with thousands of shares and retweets.




Here's the complete video:

