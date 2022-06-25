The Marvellous Picture Where It's Near Impossible to Identify an Owl

Nature is a wonder that not many people pay much attention to. With busy lifestyles, many of us tend to spend most of our time on jobs or studies. Photographer Larry Lynch was able to click a picture, which is a wonder in itself.

Owls are the masters of the night sky. They use their ability to fly quietly and camouflage to hunt their prey. In this photograph clicked by a Florida photographer, you need eagle sharp eyes to be able to see the owl that has disguised itself in the bark of a tree.

The owl sitting in the tree has completely absorbed itself in the colour of the bark. It’s almost impossible to distinguish it from the tree. At first glance, almost no one can see the creature but after careful observation, people may pick where the bird is.

One can only wonder how photographer Larry Lunch was able to see such a wonderful view and click a picture with such precision. The owl’s picture was taken in low light with the same sort of technique that is sometimes used in portrait photography studios. Larry showed his happiness that he was able to capture the moment despite such low light and that the picture came out so well.

The photographer also mentioned that he has spent the last few years learning about beautiful birds, so this made it a good opportunity for him to find some nests where pictures of these birds could be clicked.

The picture itself looks like an optical illusion with many finding it very difficult to trace the bird.

