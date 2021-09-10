'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Has Fans Convinced It's John Wick Crossover Episode

The first trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ finally dropped and fans have already started building theories thanks to Keanu Reeves’ look. Reeves, who plays the protagonist Thomas Anderson/Neo in the films, sports a bearded look in the upcoming film, unlike the clean-shaven look that fans are used to. This look of his is very similar to John Wick, the titular character he plays in another hit film series.

If you are a fan of both the franchises and think that there might be something going on here, you are not alone. While it was too confusing for some fans to figure out anything, some fans guessed a theory that Neo has been living in a John Wick simulation and he realises he is actually Neo in this film (remember the red pill in the trailer?). With the trailer out, social media was flooded with fan theories and of course, memes.

So Keanu’s look in the Matrix 4 is “John Wick…but in the matrix”?To that, I say hell yea pic.twitter.com/3m7J5LqgAk — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) September 7, 2021

One person playing two iconic characters at the same time. pic.twitter.com/ALDJ1KQqAO— Cortland K.G. (@cortland_g) September 7, 2021

Just imagine how insane it would be if Neo has been living in a John Wick simulation for the last 10 years and then John Wick remembers he’s Neo pic.twitter.com/WBaKDxyjIM— Chris Killian (@chriskillian) September 7, 2021

Spot the Difference:John Wick, Neo and Keanu Reeves. pic.twitter.com/xaEkSMfVmg— My name’s Joel, actually (@PoorlyAgedWho) September 7, 2021

Keanu Reeves just looks like his John Wick character in the Matrix 4 teasers. I'm all in on the theory that John Wick is in the Matrix universe.— Robert Magee (@rbtmagee) September 7, 2021

maybe the meta part of this movie people are talking about is that Neo is plugged back into the Matrix and has become an actor named Keanu Reeves who is the star of the John Wick film franchise https://t.co/zDeOdM6zgR— Tim (@tim5bags) September 7, 2021

John wick was Neo the whole time WTF — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2021

John Wick about to punch the Matrix after he finds out his dog wasn't real. pic.twitter.com/7xU4duAUaa— James Marsh *commissions open* (@Jamesotron) September 7, 2021

Yes, all of us Matrix and John Wick fans have lots to discuss. It could be anything. It could be any of the fan theories, it could be none and the look could be the result of the fact that Reeves is also shooting for John Wick 4 and the production clashes ruled out a look change (remember Henry Cavill’s weird CGI face in Justice League thanks to his Mission Impossible moustache?).

The Matrix Resurrections trailer has been nothing short of an action-packed ride and is currently the talk of the town. While we saw franchise cast members like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson make their return, the trailer had new entrees such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Lana Wachowski directorial will premiere on December 22 in theatres.

