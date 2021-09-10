CHANGE LANGUAGE
'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Has Fans Convinced It's John Wick Crossover Episode

With the trailer out, social media was flooded with fan theories. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Bosslogic; @rbtmagee)

Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo, sports a bearded look in 'The Matrix Resurrections,' unlike the clean-shaven look that fans are used to.

The first trailer of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ finally dropped and fans have already started building theories thanks to Keanu Reeves’ look. Reeves, who plays the protagonist Thomas Anderson/Neo in the films, sports a bearded look in the upcoming film, unlike the clean-shaven look that fans are used to. This look of his is very similar to John Wick, the titular character he plays in another hit film series.

If you are a fan of both the franchises and think that there might be something going on here, you are not alone. While it was too confusing for some fans to figure out anything, some fans guessed a theory that Neo has been living in a John Wick simulation and he realises he is actually Neo in this film (remember the red pill in the trailer?). With the trailer out, social media was flooded with fan theories and of course, memes.

Yes, all of us Matrix and John Wick fans have lots to discuss. It could be anything. It could be any of the fan theories, it could be none and the look could be the result of the fact that Reeves is also shooting for John Wick 4 and the production clashes ruled out a look change (remember Henry Cavill’s weird CGI face in Justice League thanks to his Mission Impossible moustache?).

The Matrix Resurrections trailer has been nothing short of an action-packed ride and is currently the talk of the town. While we saw franchise cast members like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson make their return, the trailer had new entrees such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Lana Wachowski directorial will premiere on December 22 in theatres.

first published:September 10, 2021, 12:57 IST