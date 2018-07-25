English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Memes Trolling Nawaz Sharif and Cheering for Imran Khan are Totally Winning Pakistan Election
The Pakistani meme brigade has loaded its ammunition and begun firing memes about the election by the dozen.
File photos of Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and Bilawal Bhutto (Image: Reuters)
As Pakistan votes for its next Prime Minister, the Pakistani meme brigade has loaded its ammunition and begun firing memes about the election by the dozen.
The nation, in the midst of its most momentous election, will decide its next leader from PTI’s Imran Khan, PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
However, the country’s meme pages on various social media accounts had no reservation about having some fun at the expense of the prospective prime minister candidates (read: Nawaz Sharif), and the election mood at large.
Here are some of the best ones we found:
BECAUSE MANICURED NAILS LOOK MORE HYGIENIC. JUST SAYIN'
AT LEAST HE TRIES
NO
OH DAMN
SURE?
THE SARCASM IS DEEP HERE
APNI MARZI SE BHI KAR SAKTI HO. KOI PUNISHMENT NAHI HAI
FIRST WORLD MILLENNIAL PROBLEMS BE LIKE
VOTE SE FARAQ PADTA HAI
EVERY POLITICIAN EVER
OH WELL
THE CRINGE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE
MARVEL, HERE'S AN IDEA
SHREK - PAKISTANI EDITION
PML-N YOU GOT SOME REAL ISSUES
IMRAN HAS SOME STRONG SUPPORT FYI
NAWAZ IS CERTAINLY NOT A FAVOURITE
MOOD?
We don't know who will win the elections, but the memes are winning in Pakistan.
| Edited by: ---
-
