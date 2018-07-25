GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
0Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
0Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
0Seats
Others

OTH

Others
0Seats
 referesh button
»
3-min read

The Memes Trolling Nawaz Sharif and Cheering for Imran Khan are Totally Winning Pakistan Election

The Pakistani meme brigade has loaded its ammunition and begun firing memes about the election by the dozen.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Memes Trolling Nawaz Sharif and Cheering for Imran Khan are Totally Winning Pakistan Election
File photos of Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, and Bilawal Bhutto (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
As Pakistan votes for its next Prime Minister, the Pakistani meme brigade has loaded its ammunition and begun firing memes about the election by the dozen.

The nation, in the midst of its most momentous election, will decide its next leader from PTI’s Imran Khan, PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

However, the country’s meme pages on various social media accounts had no reservation about having some fun at the expense of the prospective prime minister candidates (read: Nawaz Sharif), and the election mood at large.

Here are some of the best ones we found:

BECAUSE MANICURED NAILS LOOK MORE HYGIENIC. JUST SAYIN'



A post shared by The Memes Lab (@the.memes.lab) on




AT LEAST HE TRIES







NO


OH DAMN







SURE?




THE SARCASM IS DEEP HERE


APNI MARZI SE BHI KAR SAKTI HO. KOI PUNISHMENT NAHI HAI







FIRST WORLD MILLENNIAL PROBLEMS BE LIKE


VOTE SE FARAQ PADTA HAI







EVERY POLITICIAN EVER


OH WELL







THE CRINGE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE


MARVEL, HERE'S AN IDEA







SHREK - PAKISTANI EDITION


PML-N YOU GOT SOME REAL ISSUES







IMRAN HAS SOME STRONG SUPPORT FYI




















NAWAZ IS CERTAINLY NOT A FAVOURITE





MOOD?





We don't know who will win the elections, but the memes are winning in Pakistan.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...