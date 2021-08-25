The Mesmerizing Northern Lights Might be Causing Ozone Layer Depletion, Finds Study

The polar regions of the earth often experience the riot of colours in the sky, known as the Northern Lights or aurora borealis in the North Pole and Southern Lights or aurora australis in the South Pole. Much has been written about these magical curtains in the sky but now a study has found that the same phenomenon could be responsible for the ozone layer depletion in the mesospheric zone. It is extremely important to grasp the possibilities of this phenomenon as it can have unhindered effects on the global climate.

In a recent spree of investigations, a team of scientists led by Prof. Yoshizumi Miyoshi from Nagoya University, Japan, has observed and analysed and published their findings on the insights of studying the phenomenon.

Studies have shown that interactions between the electrons in the earth’s magnetosphere and the plasma waves make the trapped electrons to enter earth’s thermosphere. This phenomenon, referred to as electron precipitation is responsible for creating aurorae in the sky. However, scientists have come up with the explanation of mesospheric ozone layer depletion to be also caused by the similar phenomenon. Even though the process of how it creates the depletion is still being probed, the phenomenon is observed to have a strong impact on the climate.

During a moderate geomagnetic storm over the Scandinavian Peninsula in 2017, Miyoshi and his team aimed their observations at a faint aurorae with the help of the European Incoherent Scatter (EISCAT) radar, the Japanese spacecraft Arase, and the all-sky camera network.

RELATED STORIES How Dubai Created Artificial Rain With Cloud Seeding

The data showed that the electrons in magnetosphere emit energy. The observations also indicated the presence of chorus waves. Simulations have showed that plasma waves cause precipitations of the electrons in wide energy range. Data recorded by EISCAT showed that the electrons carry enough energy to get in the atmosphere up to 60 kilometers of altitude – that is where the mesospheric layer lies. The data has further indicated that the electrons immediately start depleting the local ozone layer by hitting it.

Speaking to Spaceref (http://spaceref.com/earth/mesospheric-ozone-layer-depletion-explained.html), Miyoshi said, “The ozone depletion from these events could be significant. This is only a case study. Further statistical studies are needed to confirm how much ozone destruction occurs in the middle atmosphere because of electron precipitation. After all, the impact of this phenomenon on the climate could potentially impact modern life."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here