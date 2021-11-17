The Microsoft HQ in USA Houses the Quietest Place in the World

The power of hearing is of paramount importance in life. Almost every object in the world makes some kind of sound. Even when we are in seemingly quiet surroundings, the sounds of falling water, walking on dry leaves or the buzz created by the wings of a flying mosquito can be heard. There is no place on earth that is completely devoid of any sound. All except one. There is a room, which is so quiet that you can even hear the sound of your heartbeat.

This room, built in the headquarters of Microsoft company located in Washington, is known as the quietest place in the world. Besides, it has also been recorded as such in the Guinness Book of World Records. Anyone who stands in the room for a while would start feeling disoriented and fear that they have lost the power of hearing.

According to a CNN report, the room is so quiet that there is no echo here, not even if anyone claps his hands together. In other words, this room is an anechoic chamber. The background noise in the room is so low that it is considered as “Absolute Zero Sound", which is a condition where a kind of sound vacuum is created.

The noise level in this room is -20.3dBA. This means that the sound level in this room is 20.3dB less than the normal audibility levels of an average person. In fact, the sound of a clock ticking and the sound of human breathing at rest are also up to 10dB. The wall of the room is made from over six layers of concrete and steel. Fibreglass wedges have been placed on the wall in such a way that it prevents any sound wave from colliding with the walls and turning back.

