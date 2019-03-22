The Microwave Challenge Has Taken Over the Internet and No One Knows Why

Put me in the freezer cuz I’m heating up #MICROWAVECHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/I2PS6oRjgq — Bryce Palermo (@Bryce_Palermo) March 17, 2019

This #MicrowaveChallenge thing. What in the name of witchcraft is going on? How are these people doing that movement by just sitting on the floor? — Natasha Jones (@RedheadNatasha_) March 17, 2019

The internet is full of strange things. And the latest oddity to go viral on the internet is the microwave challenge.If you've always harboured the secret desire to be the food inside your microwave, now's your chance to seize the day. Because the microwave challenge is just about that.In it, participants need to sit on the floor and swirl around, imitating food being heated inside a microwave.Yes, you read that right.The challenge initially originated on the viral video-sharing app 'Tik-Tok' in February. But now the madness seems to have spread to Twitter as well.Now, before you dismiss it as fiction, check out all the people who have been trying out the viral trend.Well, with the internet, at least you can be whoever you want to be today. Even the inside of a microwave.