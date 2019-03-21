English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Microwave Challenge is Taking Over the Internet and No One Knows Why
With the internet, at least you can be whoever you want to be today. Even the inside of a microwave.
The Microwave challenge
Loading...
The internet is full of strange things. And the latest oddity to go viral on the internet is the microwave challenge.
If you've always harboured the secret desire to be the food inside your microwave, now's your chance to seize the day. Because the microwave challenge is just about that.
In it, participants need to sit on the floor and swirl around, imitating food being heated inside a microwave.
Yes, you read that right.
The challenge initially originated on the viral video-sharing app 'Tik-Tok' in February. But now the madness seems to have spread to Twitter as well.
Now, before you dismiss it as fiction, check out all the people who have been trying out the viral trend.
Well, with the internet, at least you can be whoever you want to be today. Even the inside of a microwave.
If you've always harboured the secret desire to be the food inside your microwave, now's your chance to seize the day. Because the microwave challenge is just about that.
In it, participants need to sit on the floor and swirl around, imitating food being heated inside a microwave.
Yes, you read that right.
The challenge initially originated on the viral video-sharing app 'Tik-Tok' in February. But now the madness seems to have spread to Twitter as well.
Now, before you dismiss it as fiction, check out all the people who have been trying out the viral trend.
Put me in the freezer cuz I’m heating up #MICROWAVECHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/I2PS6oRjgq— Bryce Palermo (@Bryce_Palermo) March 17, 2019
Apparently this the #microwavechallenge ??? I mean how??? What?? Huh????? pic.twitter.com/sKxRQhaiXS— Angela (@angelamaay) March 17, 2019
This #MicrowaveChallenge thing. What in the name of witchcraft is going on? How are these people doing that movement by just sitting on the floor?— Natasha Jones (@RedheadNatasha_) March 17, 2019
Nailed it #microwavechallenge pic.twitter.com/OeoBxFg4FC— Dylan™ (@DyliciousR69) March 17, 2019
junghope invented #microwavechallenge pic.twitter.com/XnYBVqW5Cz— cait | PERSONA (@MINJ00NWH0RE) March 17, 2019
Now there’s a #microwavechallenge pic.twitter.com/6KBJKzJXT6— ♛ ℐℴ ℰ λ ♛ ™ (@JoeyRozay303) March 16, 2019
Well, with the internet, at least you can be whoever you want to be today. Even the inside of a microwave.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sattelites in Space to Finally Get Smartphone-Like Technology
- T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results