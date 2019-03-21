LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Microwave Challenge is Taking Over the Internet and No One Knows Why

With the internet, at least you can be whoever you want to be today. Even the inside of a microwave.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Microwave Challenge is Taking Over the Internet and No One Knows Why
The Microwave challenge
Loading...
The internet is full of strange things. And the latest oddity to go viral on the internet is the microwave challenge.

If you've always harboured the secret desire to be the food inside your microwave, now's your chance to seize the day. Because the microwave challenge is just about that.

In it, participants need to sit on the floor and swirl around, imitating food being heated inside a microwave.

Yes, you read that right.

The challenge initially originated on the viral video-sharing app 'Tik-Tok' in February. But now the madness seems to have spread to Twitter as well.

Now, before you dismiss it as fiction, check out all the people who have been trying out the viral trend.



















Well, with the internet, at least you can be whoever you want to be today. Even the inside of a microwave.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram