The Morning After Diwali, This is How Your City Fared on the Air Quality Report Card

pollution after diwali



Air quality in Delhi categorised very poor, was recorded 302 at 11 pm



Many burst crackers outside the 2-hour time period set by the top court



Anand Vihar, ITO and Jahangirpuri recorded very high pollution levels #pollution #afterdiwali pic.twitter.com/TggVustLpk



— Mehul Pandat 😈 (@DevilPandat) November 8, 2018





Same camera,same angle,same time,same location!Look what have we done this Diwali,despite the curbs imposed by SC!South City VANISHED!This is another P.C.Sorcar’s magic! Where is our Pollution Control Sarkar??? #DiwaliPollution #KolkataOnDiwaliNight #KolkataAirPollution #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2di4HMBah6

— Sange Suman (@IamSumanDe) November 8, 2018



Ahmedabad competing Delhi, Mumbai, etc. In the Air Pollution race during Diwali!

It was 7:50 in the morning!

Are you kidding me?

Is this how we really want to celebrate the festival?#AirQuality #airpollution #Ahmedabad #Gujarat @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/MtSGfvKiWv



— Priyanshi Shah (@priyanshi1108) November 8, 2018



The festival of lights is over and the post-Diwali weather report card is worrying, to say the least.Last month, the Supreme Court came under fire after it instructed the citizens to adhere by the 2-hour time window (8pm-10pm) for bursting crackers in order to curb the air pollution.Despite the apex court order, there were reports of its violation from many areas long after 10 pm. Around 650 miscreants were arrested in Tamil Nadu and as many as 2100 cases were registered for bursting crackers outside the ordered time. The areas in Delhi where the violations were recorded included Mayur Vihar Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Lutyens' Delhi, IP extension, Dwarka and Noida Sector 78.As a result, the air quality, that goes for a toss around this time, every year, was observed ranging from "very poor" to "severe" especially in the areas up North, as the citizens once again were left gasping for breath the morning after the festivities.Central Pollution Control Board that monitors the Air Quality Index has released the AQI score for Indian cities a day after Diwali and here's how your city fared.Note: AQI index assigns an air quality score out of a maximum of 500. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.Uttar Pradesh topped the chart for the poorest air quality in the entire of India. The monitoring station at Talkatora District Industries Center recorded an Air Quality Index score of 442. Lalbagh and Nishant Ganj weren't far behind and the hazardous air in the area was recorded at 429 and 420 respectively. Moradabad recorded 401, while the air quality was "very poor" in Noida at 388.Severe to Very Poor.Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.The sun was neither shining nor the weather was sweet in Bihar's Patna which also breached the 400 mark. The monitoring station at IGSC Planetarium Complex recorded an Air Quality Index score of 423. While the Muzaffarpur Collectorate fared 380/500.Severe to Very Poor.Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.Delhi was under severe scrutiny after top court's order. Still, it fared awfully on the Air Quality Index. The monitoring station at Shadipur breached the 400 mark and recorded 402 on the scale.Nehru Nagar recorded 385 on Thursday morning while Jahangirpuri was at 381.Severe to Very Poor.Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.Far from the Northern region, West Bengal, unfortunately too observed "severe" levels of air quality. Howrah's centre at Padmapukur gave an AQI score of 380.While Kolkata was at 370.Severe to Very Poor.Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati recorded the best air quality in India with an AQI of 48. While Maharashtra's Chandrapur came second with 63 and Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram was "satisfactory" with 65.SatisfactoryMinor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.Here are a few photographs shared by netizens on microblogging site Twitter.You can find the AQI for your city here