The Most Viewed Music Video 'Despacito' Has Been Deleted From YouTube

No No 😮 Hey @LuisFonsi @daddy_yankee, a hacker just deleted your Despacito song from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/0YPzizRGVc — The Hacker News (@TheHackersNews) April 10, 2018

This is BIG.



Accounts of several music artists on YouTube have been compromised - including @Drake, @shakira, @maroon5, @katyperry



The most watched video - Despacito - has been deleted altogether, while the names of several other hugely popular songs have been vandalized. pic.twitter.com/njJDdyYc12 — Karthik Balakrishnan (@karthikb351) April 10, 2018

there's a group of hackers that hacked VEVO and they deleted despacito which had over 5 billion views ISMSJSJSKSK — 🍒 (@Ioveonthebrain) April 10, 2018

Uhhh the most watched video on YouTube - Despacito - just got taken down by someone who (presumably) got access to @LuisFonsi's YouTube account 😳 pic.twitter.com/juoEl5LsKC — Karthik Balakrishnan (@karthikb351) April 10, 2018

Various videos including "Despacito", "Hello", "Chantaje", "Fancy" & more have been hacked on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/Kn9R7yP6FK — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 10, 2018

despacito just got deleted from youtube — Jameskii 👖 (@Jameskii) April 10, 2018

Despacito got deleted off YouTube. I've never felt this pain pic.twitter.com/dO0bvylbvn — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) April 10, 2018

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's Despacito and YouTube's most viewed video has been deleted by a group of hackers. At least, for the time being.The track that has earned 6 Guinness World Records, crossing the 5 billion mark only a few days ago, has mysteriously disappeared from the video-sharing website.A quick search for the song on the website gives users a photo of masked figures aiming guns at the camera taken from the show La Casa de Papel.And when the video is clicked by users, it reads-- This video has been removed by the user.Other artists including Adele, Shakira, Drake, Taylor Swift among others have also been affected by the hack.Calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh, the suspected hackers who have only attacked Vevo channel, have also written "Free Palestine" underneath the videos that are still up and running on the website.After learning about the hack, several Twitter users shared screenshots of other videos attacked by the alleged group of cyber hackers.The most subscribed channel on YouTube-- Pewdiepie is unhappy.Fix this, YouTube!