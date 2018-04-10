GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Most Viewed Music Video 'Despacito' Has Been Deleted From YouTube

'Despacito', that recently crossed the 5 billion views on YouTube has been deleted in a suspected cyberattack.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 10, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's Despacito and YouTube's most viewed video has been deleted by a group of hackers. At least, for the time being.

The track that has earned 6 Guinness World Records, crossing the 5 billion mark only a few days ago, has mysteriously disappeared from the video-sharing website.

A quick search for the song on the website gives users a photo of masked figures aiming guns at the camera taken from the show La Casa de Papel.

hack

And when the video is clicked by users, it reads-- This video has been removed by the user.

despacito removed

Other artists including Adele, Shakira, Drake, Taylor Swift among others have also been affected by the hack.

Calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh, the suspected hackers who have only attacked Vevo channel, have also written "Free Palestine" underneath the videos that are still up and running on the website.

shakira

adele

After learning about the hack, several Twitter users shared screenshots of other videos attacked by the alleged group of cyber hackers.



















The most subscribed channel on YouTube-- Pewdiepie is unhappy.





Fix this, YouTube!

