The Most Viewed Music Video 'Despacito' Has Been Deleted From YouTube
'Despacito', that recently crossed the 5 billion views on YouTube has been deleted in a suspected cyberattack.
'Despacito', that recently crossed the 5 billion views on YouTube has been deleted in a suspected cyberattack.
The track that has earned 6 Guinness World Records, crossing the 5 billion mark only a few days ago, has mysteriously disappeared from the video-sharing website.
A quick search for the song on the website gives users a photo of masked figures aiming guns at the camera taken from the show La Casa de Papel.
And when the video is clicked by users, it reads-- This video has been removed by the user.
Other artists including Adele, Shakira, Drake, Taylor Swift among others have also been affected by the hack.
Calling themselves Prosox and Kuroi'sh, the suspected hackers who have only attacked Vevo channel, have also written "Free Palestine" underneath the videos that are still up and running on the website.
After learning about the hack, several Twitter users shared screenshots of other videos attacked by the alleged group of cyber hackers.
No No 😮 Hey @LuisFonsi @daddy_yankee, a hacker just deleted your Despacito song from YouTube. pic.twitter.com/0YPzizRGVc— The Hacker News (@TheHackersNews) April 10, 2018
This is BIG.— Karthik Balakrishnan (@karthikb351) April 10, 2018
Accounts of several music artists on YouTube have been compromised - including @Drake, @shakira, @maroon5, @katyperry
The most watched video - Despacito - has been deleted altogether, while the names of several other hugely popular songs have been vandalized. pic.twitter.com/njJDdyYc12
there's a group of hackers that hacked VEVO and they deleted despacito which had over 5 billion views ISMSJSJSKSK— 🍒 (@Ioveonthebrain) April 10, 2018
Uhhh the most watched video on YouTube - Despacito - just got taken down by someone who (presumably) got access to @LuisFonsi's YouTube account 😳 pic.twitter.com/juoEl5LsKC— Karthik Balakrishnan (@karthikb351) April 10, 2018
Various videos including "Despacito", "Hello", "Chantaje", "Fancy" & more have been hacked on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/Kn9R7yP6FK— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) April 10, 2018
despacito just got deleted from youtube— Jameskii 👖 (@Jameskii) April 10, 2018
The most subscribed channel on YouTube-- Pewdiepie is unhappy.
Despacito got deleted off YouTube. I've never felt this pain pic.twitter.com/dO0bvylbvn— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) April 10, 2018
Fix this, YouTube!
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|48
|37
|41
|126
|2
|England
|24
|28
|21
|73
|4
|Canada
|8
|19
|15
|42
|5
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|6
|Wales
|8
|8
|5
|21
|7
|South Africa
|8
|6
|5
|19
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|2
|8
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 15,000
- IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 5
- IPL 2018: CSK Sign England All-rounder David Willey to Replace Kedar Jadhav
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1