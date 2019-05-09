The Mountain Issues a Hilarious Apology to Missandei For Beheading Her on 'Game of Thrones'
The extremely lethal, fearsome, and violent knight and warrior The Mountain has issued an apology for being himself on 'Game of Thrones'.
Image by HBO | Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson / Instagram.
Remember the bloodshed the 'Red Wedding' was or 'Sept of Baelor' going down with the wildfire?
If there's anything Game of Thrones has taught us so far is that our favourite characters (even the dragons!) can perish at any time and anywhere with no prior warning.
While the viewers have grown accustomed to that fact over the years, death of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) in the recent episode from the eight and last season hit hard and left many teary-eyed.
In the final moments of 'The Last of the Starks', we saw Missandei, the loyal friend and advisor to Daenerys Targaryen, at the mercy of Queen Cersei at King's Landing and Tyrion begging his sister to "surrender".
Cersei being the evil queen, instructed Ser Gregor Clegane aka Queen's guard aka The Mountain to behead her but only after Missandei says her last words.
"Dracarys," we hear from her as we lose one of the most likeable characters on the show.
"Dracarys" #GameofThrones #missandei pic.twitter.com/GcBhwbWFhD— Valentina (@ValentinaAC14) May 6, 2019
Seeing her go like this, the Internet rushed for tissues and collectively sobbed.
Knowing how much she meant to the GoT universe, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain) has now issued a hilarious Instagram apology for killing Missandei.
"So sorry. Cersei made me do it. Hope we’re cool!" the "world's strongest man" captioned his Instagram post.
The post was received with laughter but The Mountain haters believe the big ruthless man would face a similar fate as we progress to the big finale in a couple of weeks.
"The Hound will make you pay for your treachery"
"I hate you so much for that Clegane!"
"How could you?"
"the hound will get his revenge."
"Can't wait for Gray worm to punish the Mountain."
Nathalie Emmanuell, on the other hand, bid farewell to her beloved character in a long Instagram post saying that it was her "greatest joys" playing the Missandei of Naath.
"It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part..."
View this post on Instagram
It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list... @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever @raleighritchie.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky ... #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies # #illbeseeingyou
All we can now hope for is that the Mother of Dragons has seen Missandei's Twitter account.
“Dracarys”— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019
Aka “Burn the bish”— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) May 6, 2019
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Picks London to Drive WhatsApp Mobile Payments Innovation, Ahead of India Launch
- Avengers Endgame Cast And Crew 'Fully Assembled' in This 360 Pic Captured by Iron Man
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s