The Mountain Issues a Hilarious Apology to Missandei For Beheading Her on 'Game of Thrones'

The extremely lethal, fearsome, and violent knight and warrior, The Mountain has issued an apology for being himself on Game of Thrones.Remember the bloodshed the 'Red Wedding' was or 'Sept of Baelor' going down with the wildfire?If there's anything Game of Thrones has taught us so far is that our favourite characters (even the dragons!) can perish at any time and anywhere with no prior warning.While the viewers have grown accustomed to that fact over the years, death of Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) in the recent episode from the eight and last season hit hard and left many teary-eyed.In the final moments of 'The Last of the Starks', we saw Missandei, the loyal friend and advisor to Daenerys Targaryen, at the mercy of Queen Cersei at King's Landing and Tyrion begging his sister to "surrender".Cersei being the evil queen, instructed Ser Gregor Clegane aka Queen's guard aka The Mountain to behead her but only after Missandei says her last words."Dracarys," we hear from her as we lose one of the most likeable characters on the show.Seeing her go like this, the Internet rushed for tissues and collectively sobbed Knowing how much she meant to the GoT universe, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain) has now issued a hilarious Instagram apology for killing Missandei."So sorry. Cersei made me do it. Hope we’re cool!" the "world's strongest man" captioned his Instagram post.The post was received with laughter but The Mountain haters believe the big ruthless man would face a similar fate as we progress to the big finale in a couple of weeks."The Hound will make you pay for your treachery""I hate you so much for that Clegane!""How could you?""the hound will get his revenge.""Can't wait for Gray worm to punish the Mountain."Nathalie Emmanuell, on the other hand, bid farewell to her beloved character in a long Instagram post saying that it was her "greatest joys" playing the Missandei of Naath."It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part..."All we can now hope for is that the Mother of Dragons has seen Missandei's Twitter account.