The 'Mountain Man Of Odisha' Who Carved a Two-Kilometer Road in 30 Years

Much like the story of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path between mountains in Bihar, an Odisha tribal has also been dubbed ‘Mountain Man Harihar’ for accomplishing almost the same feat. Harihar, hailing from the tribal area of Odagaon block district of Nayagarh, in Odisha had from a young age, Harihar set a rare example for others by investing his 30 years of work in building a road from one village to another village, converting a two-kilometre forest-hilly road into a paved road. The village, Tulubi Village is an inaccessible village inhabited by the tribal of Odgaon block Banthapur panchayat. The village is located in a hilly area, and had no access to transportation in the past.

Disappointed by administration delays, Harihar, along with his brother decided to build a road to the village, first clearing the jungles of the forest then blasting the hills, cracking large rocks and laying stones with the help of carts.

But the blasting had a detrimental effect on the environment: So the brothers stopped. The brothers stopped the blasting and moved onto another method, eventually paved the way for miles. According to Harihar, the two brothers are engaged in farming one stone and laying stones on the other in the street. Some villagers also helped Harihar and his brother in their endeavour.

“There was no way to go from village to town. We used to come and go from village to town with great difficulty. We repeatedly asked the district administration for roads in the village but to no avail. It took us almost 30 years to build the entire road. I am very happy to see that road today. People from other villages are coming to see our village’s work. I am very happy," said Harihar Behera.

“There was no road. It was very difficult to get medical work. My husband and his brother cut the hill and built the road," added Parbati Behera, Harihar’s wife.

But Harihar Behera’s work to build roads is not over. Nepal, another indigenous village near Tulubi village still has no roads today and is surrounded by forest areas. After Harihar cut his own hill in the village and paved the road to his village, the road development work has been started by the district village development department and the panchayat for the last two years.

The district administration has said that the construction of the halfway road from Rohiba village on Bhanjanagar road to Tulubi village will be completed immediately. Lagnajit Rout, Sub-Collector, Nayagarh. himself visited Tulubi Village to see the road construction work,

“Today we have the opportunity to leave the village, and that’s all for Harihar." said Rout.

The determination to make the impossible possible, and the 30 years of relentless perseverance have given the hero-Harihar of the tribal areas a unique identity.

