The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
Did someone hack the Empire State building's light?
The tower is also a constant in a lot of movies - especially it's observation deck. And if you follow pop-culture, you would know simply based on these movies that the Empire state building is often lit up in white - and usually only changes its color for special occasions.
So, on Sunday, when the Empire State building started flashing different colours, people were confused.
Empire State Building is going bananas RN pic.twitter.com/D49H2UqQMs
— Salina T (@salinat) October 7, 2018
The speculations got worse as a helicopter was spotted circling the building.
View from my apartment shows helicopters circling the Empire State Building. Should I be worried? if not, this noise is driving me bananas. pic.twitter.com/TQ9rbnEC9C
— Daphna Goldschmidt (@Daphss) October 7, 2018
What is going on with the helicopters at the Empire State Building!? I can’t sleep it’s so noisy pic.twitter.com/H39vk5LrUA
— Caroline Cenerizio (@ccenerizio) October 7, 2018
“someone on Molly is controlling the Empire State Building” pic.twitter.com/JC9ZBrijaN
— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018
omg this helicopter is insanely close now pic.twitter.com/HDX0FnSPeg
— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018
.@EmpireStateBldg What's going on with the crazy lights and the choppers? People on the street are stopping to watch #empirestatebuilding pic.twitter.com/CEVnnQw7UM— Bianca Pasternack (@biancaparsnip) October 7, 2018
h-hewwo? why is there a helicopter hovering by the Empire State Building? pic.twitter.com/CaHIH5ZO34— Ruthie LaMay (@hua_qingyan) October 7, 2018
No one knew what the flashing lights meant. In 2012, an advanced LED light system was installed in the Empire State Building to hold light shows that take advantage of the system usually coincide with major national holidays or cultural announcements, but there was radio silence concerning the origin of this change up on Sunday.
maybe the Empire State Building doesn’t know how to deal with today either
— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018
even the empire state building is burnt out from this week pic.twitter.com/nQJiRR8xxW— Natalie Sportelli (@N_Sportelli) October 7, 2018
Wtf is going on with the @EmpireStateBldg lights tonight? Their website says it’s supposed to be signature white, yet the lights are going crazy and flashing & waving all these crazy colors. Never seen this before! Did the Empire State Building get hacked?!?! pic.twitter.com/hPMzFOvhpz— SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) October 6, 2018
The flashing lights were apparently because rapper-songwriter Eminem may have been shooting a music video there.
https://t.co/e490eIV8dc— TifOtter (@tifotter) October 7, 2018
Video or movie shoot - til 4am #empirestatebuilding
Update: Director Josh Namdar posted on IG with regards to Eminem filming a Video at the Empire State Building.— Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) October 7, 2018
Source: https://t.co/ofi7xqlyzw pic.twitter.com/iIE337Y5Wl
The director of the "Lucky You" video has finished shooting a mystery music video for Eminem. Two helicopters were spotted circling the Empire State Building and rumours spread that Em was shooting a new video. The director posted this photo of the plans for the video. pic.twitter.com/M4zEzsbK9Z— Debating Eminem (@DebatingEminem) October 8, 2018
And, while, the case of flashing lights was attributed to Eminem's music video shoot, it cannot be confirmed as there is no official source stating it yet. We will just have to wait till we see a scene with the flashing lights in it to actually know what was being shot there.
