The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem



Empire State Building is going bananas RN pic.twitter.com/D49H2UqQMs

— Salina T (@salinat) October 7, 2018



View from my apartment shows helicopters circling the Empire State Building. Should I be worried? if not, this noise is driving me bananas. pic.twitter.com/TQ9rbnEC9C



— Daphna Goldschmidt (@Daphss) October 7, 2018





What is going on with the helicopters at the Empire State Building!? I can’t sleep it’s so noisy pic.twitter.com/H39vk5LrUA

— Caroline Cenerizio (@ccenerizio) October 7, 2018



“someone on Molly is controlling the Empire State Building” pic.twitter.com/JC9ZBrijaN



— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018





omg this helicopter is insanely close now pic.twitter.com/HDX0FnSPeg

— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018

.@EmpireStateBldg What's going on with the crazy lights and the choppers? People on the street are stopping to watch #empirestatebuilding pic.twitter.com/CEVnnQw7UM — Bianca Pasternack (@biancaparsnip) October 7, 2018

h-hewwo? why is there a helicopter hovering by the Empire State Building? pic.twitter.com/CaHIH5ZO34 — Ruthie LaMay (@hua_qingyan) October 7, 2018



maybe the Empire State Building doesn’t know how to deal with today either



— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) October 7, 2018



even the empire state building is burnt out from this week pic.twitter.com/nQJiRR8xxW — Natalie Sportelli (@N_Sportelli) October 7, 2018

Wtf is going on with the @EmpireStateBldg lights tonight? Their website says it’s supposed to be signature white, yet the lights are going crazy and flashing & waving all these crazy colors. Never seen this before! Did the Empire State Building get hacked?!?! pic.twitter.com/hPMzFOvhpz — SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) October 6, 2018

Update: Director Josh Namdar posted on IG with regards to Eminem filming a Video at the Empire State Building.

Source: https://t.co/ofi7xqlyzw pic.twitter.com/iIE337Y5Wl — Mainly Eminem (@MainlyEminem) October 7, 2018

The director of the "Lucky You" video has finished shooting a mystery music video for Eminem. Two helicopters were spotted circling the Empire State Building and rumours spread that Em was shooting a new video. The director posted this photo of the plans for the video. pic.twitter.com/M4zEzsbK9Z — Debating Eminem (@DebatingEminem) October 8, 2018