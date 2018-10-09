GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
2-min read

The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem

Did someone hack the Empire State building's light?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
Did someone hack the Empire State building's light?
The Empire State Building is somewhat of a landmark in the world. Thinking of 'New York' instantly conjures up the image of the high-rise tower.

The tower is also a constant in a lot of movies - especially it's observation deck. And if you follow pop-culture, you would know simply based on these movies that the Empire state building is often lit up in white - and usually only changes its color for special occasions.

So, on Sunday, when the Empire State building started flashing different colours, people were confused.



The speculations got worse as a helicopter was spotted circling the building.

















No one knew what the flashing lights meant. In 2012, an advanced LED light system was installed in the Empire State Building to hold light shows that take advantage of the system usually coincide with major national holidays or cultural announcements, but there was radio silence concerning the origin of this change up on Sunday.








The flashing lights were apparently because rapper-songwriter Eminem may have been shooting a music video there.










And, while, the case of flashing lights was attributed to Eminem's music video shoot, it cannot be confirmed as there is no official source stating it yet. We will just have to wait till we see a scene with the flashing lights in it to actually know what was being shot there.
