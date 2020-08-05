The 'Naked Hair' Challenge is Prompting Girls with Curls to Share Photos of Their Natural Mane

Instagram is not only a place for fun challenges and quirky filters. More than often it is also a medium for people to indulge in self love and care as well as build a community that does the same. The recent Naked Hair challenge too is a part of this. This challenge is quite popular among women and especially among the ones who have curly hair.

As a part of this challenge, women need to share pictures of themselves in which they have not styled or used any product on their hair. The idea behind this is to accept the hair the way in which they are.

The challenge seems to have been started by Jade Kendle who herself got too overwhelmed by the constant need to style hair. She began 'Naked Hair ' in May and today more than 7,000 people have already used the same hashtag.

Captioning her first post featuring her naked hair, she said, "This is my hair with NOTHING in it. I started forcing myself to wear my hair without anything in it every so often & it was PAINFUL at first. I was battling the pressure to ALWAYS STYLE IT. I started realizing what all those products were doing. Often, not #moisturizing but #masking the true integrity of my hair. I couldn’t tell you what product was doing what to my hair because I ALWAYS had something in it! I had to #learn to love my hair in it’s natural state. When was the last time you let your hair be #Naked?"

Jade, in an interview with Refinery29, revealed, "The Naked Hair movement is about looking at your hair as a blank state and evaluating what it really needs. I was at a point where my hair wasn't in a good state. I was using all types of products and once I started eliminating some of them, I noticed a huge difference in the health of my hair."