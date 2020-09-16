Narrowest House in London, Size of Half of Tennis Court, is Up For Sale For Rs 9.5 Crore

London is known as one of the costliest locations in the world in terms of property rates. But, the price of a house in London has caught people by surprise as the property is just 5-feet and 5-inches wide. It is up for sale for almost £1 million.

According to The Sun, the property is the narrowest house in London and it’s a former hat shop with facade painted in blue. It is 24 feet in length, measuring less than half a tennis court.

The news website reported that a lawyer bought it last in 2009 at a price of £595,000. He is selling this house as he is moving abroad. Before that, it was sold for £488,500 in 2006.

Although the shop was turned into a house, it has a bowler-hat-shaped lamp in the window at the front. The property has five floors with a 24ft long kitchen on the lower ground floor. The kitchen has a forest green Aga that offers central heating.

Apart from this, the house features a parquet floor, an original art deco bathtub and patterned wallpaper. The terrace offers the view of west London and its dining room with double height glazed doors which takes in to a garden.

The house is just 5-feet and 5-inches wide so a person having height more than this will not even be able to lie down. It has a reception room on the ground floor having dimensions 11ft by 7ft, making it slightly wider than other parts of the house.

The property has two bedrooms on the first floor. The shower room, bathroom and the dressing room are on the second floor.

The third floor, which is similar in size of first and second floors, also has a bedroom with a built-in bed. In June, Mail Online reported that a 7-feet and 9-inches wide house in London was up for grabs at a cost of £1.9million. Located in west London, it’s a cottage having two bedrooms, two bathrooms and even a tiny study. It’s a corner property with windows on three sides.