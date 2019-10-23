The NASA Chief Feels that a Young Woman Could be The First to Walk on Mars
In a major boost to uplift women astronauts, Jim said that the move could very well be a "milestone."
Image for representation (AP)
It wouldn't be too long before we reach Mars. There's a possibility that it could be a woman walking on it.
Speaking at a recent press conference on the first-ever all-female spacewalk, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) chief Jim Bridenstine said, "We could very well see the first person on Mars be a woman."
Having revealed the possibility of having a woman set her foot on the red planet, Jim said to Space.com, "If my 11-year-old daughter has her way, we'll have a woman on Mars in the not-too-distant future."
According to reports, the NASA chief added that whoever ends up stepping on Mars is probably too young to have already been selected for NASA's astronaut corps at present. She might join the force in 2024.
However, NASA hasn't yet formed any concrete team of humans send to Mars and the mission is scheduled to take off sometime in 2030.
