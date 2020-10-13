The New 'Backbenchers': A Group of Monkeys Trying to Attend an Online Class has Netizens in Splits

The pandemic has not only disrupted the normal lifestyle of people across the globe, it has also resulted in schools being shut across the world.

As a result, it has dramatically changed how education is imparted and given rise to e-learning and virtual classes conducted through digital platforms. With this sudden shift away from traditional classroom-based study cycles, online learning has divided parents with many opposing it.

While some are happy that such shift is in their child’s best interest in terms of safety and health, others are worried that without social interaction, the child’s overall development is at stake. However, due to online classes, most of the parents are concerned about their children engaging in longer screen-times.

A recent photo which was posted on Twitter has helped to allay these fears and spread some joy in these testing times. Nilesh Trivedi posted a picture on Twitter which shows a young girl concentrating on her online class has gone viral.

The photo shows the young girl concentrating on her online class through a mobile device perched on a stool. The little one was not aware of the fact that she was not the only one attending the class, as a she had a group of monkeys sitting across the window in the background.

Watch the hilarious photo here:

The photo has gone viral as it prompted Twitterati to equate the monkeys to backbenchers in a classroom. Here are a few glimpses of some of the best wise cracks posted on the social media platform.

One user wrote, ‘even the monkeys are fascinated,’ by this ‘new style’ of learning.

A for Apple. B for Banana..Even the monkeys are fascinated with this new style of learning! https://t.co/qQEDMJVu7e — Asim Pereira (@asimpereira) October 12, 2020

Another user equated the scene as picturing himself with the backbenchers in the class.

Commenting on the funny photo another user stressed on the fact that backbenchers never change, “...still, backbenchers remains the same,” he wrote.

...still, backbenchers remains the same. — Rahul Singh (@proudySingh) October 12, 2020

The young girl’s parents were lauded for their efficacy in fashioning a phone holder for her studies and appreciated for their interior design skills.

One user appreciating on how the room was set-up mentioned that she wants such attention, care and resources to be available for every child, while the addition of ‘monkeys’ is optional she added.

I want this kind of care and attention and resources for every child in the world. Monkeys optional. https://t.co/rjWZb9IQWh — Antara Ganguli (@antaraganguli) October 12, 2020

Impressed by the parent’s efforts in making the young girl’s learning a comfortable affair, another user commented. “Hope the monkeys learn some manners,” she jokingly added.