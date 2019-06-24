The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud

Tiktok is increasing in reach as people of every age group are taking part in more challenges and videos. In the middle of this, comes another viral challenge, #HornChallenge. And it's sure to leave you 'laughing out loud'.

This crazy challenge involves pressing the faces of family and friends, and even your pets. You grab onto a person's face, the same way you do to a horn. Pressing the 'horn' comes with an accompanying sound: the familiar sound of the blow-up horn of a cycle-rickshaw. Funnily enough, everyone seems to be taking part in this fun challenge: No age barrier.

Here are some of the most hilarious videos of the challenge.

1. Shocking but not so shocking kinda face!

2. Not everyone will get shocked, some can get rebellious too, and trying this challenge may just backfire.

3. Why just humans? You can also try this paw-some challenge with your furry friends.

4. Kids can't be always sweet with you.

5. Why stop at just face? Hair buns up for grab as well.

6. No age for having fun! And this grandma surely seems to love it.

7. Sometimes it backfires, and sometimes... it back-waters.

8. Have nobody to perform this challenge with? You can always go solo.

9. Some shocking ones are sure to give you a jolt.