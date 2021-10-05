CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » The New Swachh Bharat Ambassador? Lioness Coming Out Of Toilet Leaves Netizens Awed
2-MIN READ

The New Swachh Bharat Ambassador? Lioness Coming Out Of Toilet Leaves Netizens Awed

One user wrote, “Call of the nature.” (Image for representation).

The video of this extraordinary sight was shared by WildLense Eco Foundation on their official Twitter handle.

A group of visitors had an unexpected encounter when their vehicle was passing by a toilet in a sanctuary. To everyone’s surprise, a lioness came out of the door.

The video of this extraordinary sight was shared by WildLense Eco Foundation on their official Twitter handle. The caption affixed with the video said, “Loo is not always safe and reliever for humans. Sometimes it can be used by others too.”

Watch the video here:

The video shows the lioness prancing out of the door and scanning the area. The fierce feline then slowly headed towards its grassy abode. A woman in the video is heard asking the lioness, “Did you do your business?” before breaking into laughter.

The handle also tagged Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service, who retweeted this video with the witty caption, “Keeping the forest clean.”

Netizens were amazed to see such an unusual sighting and did not hold back their reaction. One user wrote, “Call of the nature.”

Another user pointed that if a majestic creature such as this lioness knows how to relieve itself when nature calls, then people should learn from the big cat. “A message to people who relieve themselves anywhere, anytime,” he wrote.

Another user attached the incident to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and wrote, “Wildlife contribution to towards स्वाच्छ भारत अभ्यान. Follow no open defecation. खुले में शौच माना है.”

Many users postulated that the feline seems to be a regular visitor noticing the ease with which the big cat comes out and slowly tread away from the establishment.

What would you do if you witnessed such a sight?

first published:October 05, 2021, 16:31 IST