The Obamas Shaking a Leg at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert Have Left the Internet Grooving

MY ENERGY ON TEN YALL pic.twitter.com/KK4mw261jK — marianna (@mariannaatd) July 29, 2018

Went to the Beyoncé and Jay Z concert in DC and the Obamas were there 😭 — stephanie ✨ (@stephaaniesaenz) July 29, 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama were at Beyoncé and Jay-z concert tonight. They’re so dope! 😆🙌🏽 — Blakley (@RealJadenGray) July 29, 2018

Obama is at Beyoncé’s concert I wanna cry 😭 IM BREATHING THE SAME AIR AS MY PRESIDENT — sammy (@Sammy__Caroline) July 29, 2018

Best day of my life EVER, I seen Beyoncé , Jay z, Barack & Michelle Obama, and one of Beyoncé’s twins !!!!!! Best day ever !!! — Alex🏳️‍🌈 (@_Rosvlee) July 29, 2018

The former President of the United States and the Former First Lady like dancing - that is not something new.A video of Obama dancing with his 96-year-old grandma went viral and recently, Michelle Obama was also spotted dancing at a Beyonce concert with Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.The couple is now back - this time dancing together at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert. A video showing the couple swaying to "OTR2" is making the rounds on the internet.The other people attending the concert were not just excited to be at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert but also excited by the fact that they were near the former POTUS.Beyoncé also shared a new still of her with one of her two twins, Sir and Rumi at the concert which took place in Landover, Maryland.