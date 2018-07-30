English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Obamas Shaking a Leg at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert Have Left the Internet Grooving
Shake a leg with the former POTUS and First Lady.
Shake a leg with the former POTUS and First Lady.
Loading...
The former President of the United States and the Former First Lady like dancing - that is not something new.
A video of Obama dancing with his 96-year-old grandma went viral and recently, Michelle Obama was also spotted dancing at a Beyonce concert with Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.
The couple is now back - this time dancing together at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert. A video showing the couple swaying to "OTR2" is making the rounds on the internet.
The other people attending the concert were not just excited to be at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert but also excited by the fact that they were near the former POTUS.
Beyoncé also shared a new still of her with one of her two twins, Sir and Rumi at the concert which took place in Landover, Maryland.
Also Watch
A video of Obama dancing with his 96-year-old grandma went viral and recently, Michelle Obama was also spotted dancing at a Beyonce concert with Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.
The couple is now back - this time dancing together at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert. A video showing the couple swaying to "OTR2" is making the rounds on the internet.
The other people attending the concert were not just excited to be at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert but also excited by the fact that they were near the former POTUS.
MY ENERGY ON TEN YALL pic.twitter.com/KK4mw261jK— marianna (@mariannaatd) July 29, 2018
Went to the Beyoncé and Jay Z concert in DC and the Obamas were there 😭— stephanie ✨ (@stephaaniesaenz) July 29, 2018
Barack and Michelle Obama were at Beyoncé and Jay-z concert tonight. They’re so dope! 😆🙌🏽— Blakley (@RealJadenGray) July 29, 2018
Obama is at Beyoncé’s concert I wanna cry 😭 IM BREATHING THE SAME AIR AS MY PRESIDENT— sammy (@Sammy__Caroline) July 29, 2018
Beyoncé also shared a new still of her with one of her two twins, Sir and Rumi at the concert which took place in Landover, Maryland.
Best day of my life EVER, I seen Beyoncé , Jay z, Barack & Michelle Obama, and one of Beyoncé’s twins !!!!!! Best day ever !!!— Alex🏳️🌈 (@_Rosvlee) July 29, 2018
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tesla Made a $1500 Surfboard, And it Sold Out in a Day
- Kangana Ranaut Miffed With Priyanka Chopra For Not Telling Her About Engagement With Nick Jonas
- The Crown: Hit Netflix Show Finds its Prince Charles and Queen Mother
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Charge Led by Sindhu and Srikanth
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Loading...
Loading...