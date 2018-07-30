GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Obamas Shaking a Leg at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert Have Left the Internet Grooving

Shake a leg with the former POTUS and First Lady.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 11:47 AM IST
The former President of the United States and the Former First Lady like dancing - that is not something new.

A video of Obama dancing with his 96-year-old grandma went viral and recently, Michelle Obama was also spotted dancing at a Beyonce concert with Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.

The couple is now back - this time dancing together at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert. A video showing the couple swaying to "OTR2" is making the rounds on the internet.



The other people attending the concert were not just excited to be at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert but also excited by the fact that they were near the former POTUS.












Beyoncé also shared a new still of her with one of her two twins, Sir and Rumi at the concert which took place in Landover, Maryland.


