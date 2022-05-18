'The Office' Cast Almost Died Twice While Shooting Wild 'Death Bus' Episode

The Office is one of the most popular mockumentaries in the world. But did you know that the cast of the show almost died twice while shooting for the same episode? Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have explained the ordeal in their new book “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There”. The “Work Bus” episode saw the employees of the office get into a bus which had their desks setup inside it. In chapter 12 in the book titled “Death Bus”, the former co-stars explain what happened during the shoot of the episode for Season 9 which was being directed by Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, reports Mashable.

“The plot went this way: In the hopes of getting some free vacation days, Jim tricks Dwight — who now owns the building that houses Dunder Mifflin — into thinking that the office is unsafe and in need of repairs. Dwight agrees, but instead of sending everyone home, he calls Jim's bluff and presents the employees with a 'mobile office' to use while the repairs are being made. The majority of the episode occurs on the bus that Dwight has transformed into a mobile workplace. Of course, this is a very Dwight move,” Jenna wrote in the book.

When they were all in the bus that stood in the parking lot, it was already unsafe as there were 14 actors, 4 crew members and several desks, chairs, lamps, printers, a microwave, a watercooler, a giant TV and a coffee maker, as explained by Fischer. The first thing that went wrong was the fact that the bus while leaving from the parking lot of Dunder Mifflin due to the plot saying that the employees wanted to have some pies, was driven by Dwight in the show.

However, the bus which was originally supposed to be driven by Dwight, while being attached to a rig for safety of the co-stars, was taken off-rig as the scenes didn’t look authentic enough. So the bus was taken off the rig and a stunt driver drove the bus. Kinsey explained that the assistant director shouted “Swerve!” when the bus was supposed to drift according to the scene.

She wrote, “The stunt driver swerved HARD. I mean he cranked that wheel like Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder. As a result, the entire cast and contents of the bus went flying into the side of the party bus! What no one had considered when they told this stunt driver to swerve as hard as he could without flipping the bus over was that none of our office furniture, props, or set decorations were securely tied down.”

This led to the whole cast crashing to one side of the bus and then falling down with a lot of equipment falling all over them. But the whole cast survived the stunt unharmed, Fischer recalled. The actors then took a lunch break before going back on the bus. By the time they were back, the production crew had somehow arranged a portable air conditioner that was being pulled behind the bus with a hose going through the sunroof of the bus. The portable air conditioner was arranged due to the actors not being able to give their best due to heat and nausea as the bus’s air conditioner wasn’t switched on due to noise issues.

But now that the air conditioner was installed, the shots were being carried out smoothly. However, Fischer wrote while talking about the air conditioner that she noticed “a funny smell”. Her concerns were repeatedly dismissed until other actors also complained about the same. Fisher wrote, “We began debating whether the bus smelled funny. Then our camera operator spoke up. She didn't feel well. She stumbled and set down her camera.”

Fischer explained that the air conditioning unit’s intake hose was right beside the exhaust pipe of the bus that caused the exhaust to be sucked into the bus. This was slowly poisoning all the cast and crew present on the bus. Thankfully, Jenna’s nose saved everyone, and the cast finished the shoot. They also got to eat some pies.

