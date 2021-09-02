‘The Office’ Diversity Day Episode was Removed by Comedy Central and Fans are Upset

The hilarious mockumentary The Office recently became the victim of what social media is terming cancel culture, when Comedy Central deleted an episode from the Office’s start-to-end Sunday marathon. The episode that lost its airing rights was Season 1, Episode 2, ‘Diversity Day.’

In the episode, the desperately longing, enthusiastic, and impetuous manager Michael Scott, tried to break stereotypes by stating them even louder. As the branch celebrates diversity day, Michael forces all the employees for an activity where he sticks cards, with different ethnicities written on them, on everybody’s foreheads. The car on his forehead reads ‘Martin Luther King Jr’. He mentions a notorious routine performed by Chris Rock and also talks in the very thick Indian accent that forces one of the employees, Kelly Kapoor, to slap him.

The episode was a satirical take on corporate correctness and diversity policies. It throws light on the failed attempts of corporates to tackle these ethnic issues without understanding the depth of the matter and without looking at their own biases.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to show their disappointment with Comedy Central’s move to remove the episode from the marathon. One user wrote, “So apparently, they removed the Diversity Day episode from an Office marathon on Comedy Central. That’s crazy! It’s the funniest episode.”

So apparently they removed the diversity day episode from an office marathon on Comedy central. That’s crazy since it’s like the funniest episode— lele (@orang3_aura) August 31, 2021

Another wrote, “The whole point of the episode was to mock the companies that make attempts to boost diversity.”

WTF Comedy Central?? You cannot cancel the office diversity day episode… the whole point is mock the companies that make shitty attempts to boost diversity. I’m so annoyed.— fati (@masalafati) August 26, 2021

Here’s one tweet dipped in sarcasm:

You know what the real threat to communities of color was?The Diversity Day episode from The Office. Thank God, our long national nightmare is finally over. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 1, 2021

One user said, “It wouldn’t fly at all today. I’m glad it aired when it did.”

Diversity Day is one of my favorite episodes. The entire show is based on a character who is oblivious to political correctness in any sort and the delivery makes it hella funny to me. I'm glad it aired when it did cause it wouldn't fly at all today. https://t.co/16VxdLBf24— Youtubian @ #LitLifePodcast (@AutumnTheAries) August 31, 2021

According to an Outkick report, Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott in the show, Said, “It is impossible for the show to be accepted the way it was 10 years ago. The climate is different now.”

In one of his stand-up routines, the famous comedian Ricky Gervais, the original creator of The Office, once said, “Offense often occurs when people mistake the subject of the joke with the actual target. They’re not always the same.”

The long-running NBC sitcom first aired on March 24, 2005, and ended on May 16, 2013, spanning nine seasons. Comedy Central cancelling the episode points at the ultra-sensitive environment that has built up in the age of social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here