Fans of 'The Office' Spotted a Time-Traveller Wearing AirPods in an Episode from 2006

Time travel continues to be a fascinating concept till this date. It is so deeply ingrained in us that at the slightest pretext we get excited. Something similar appears to have happened with an episode from the popular TV show Office starring Steve Carell.

Audiences are claiming that that they had spotted in a time traveller in a particular episode of popular American sitcom TV.

In this particular 2006 episode, when the others were preoccupied listening to pop singer Christina Aguilera on purple iPod Nano, a middle-aged, bespectacled man was spotted by the TikTokers creators.

The scene was set at a subway in New York, as described by Michael Scott, Steve Carell’s character in the TV series. The man assumed to be the “time traveller” could be seen walking up the stairs in the subway as Michael Scott walks down amidst many other people.

As soon as the clip was uploaded, people were intrigued and got busy rewinding this particular clip from The Office.

Now this surely would have been thrilling news had it been true. Later on, it was found to be a false alarm. The information that there was no time traveller in the episode came after a good 5-seconds’ thorough inspection.

The suspected time-traveller man’s Apple airpods popped the bubble, actually. On a closer look, his headphone’s cable could be noticed. That went on to prove that he was not a time-traveller.

