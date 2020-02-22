The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm

They were on a break and now they're back!

The six pals from the popular sitcom Friends will back in your living rooms soon, and Twitter can’t keep calm.

HBO and the six cast members have confirmed they will reunite for a special that will be broadcast through WarnerBros new streaming service HBO Max.

According to Variety, the shoot with the core members of the iconic sitcom will take place on the original sets of Friends.

As soon as the news hit social media, fans went crazy over the development sharing comments and memes over the same, with the hashtag #FriendsReunion trending on Twitter.

While one person expressed elation at the show making a comeback, writing, "I am the happiest person in the world!!!," another person referred to Chandler and Monica’s reel life relationship and wrote, “the most iconic tv couple is coming back how we feeling.”

Another person humorously addressed Emma (Ross and Monica's daughter) and wrote, "it's the year 2020 and they're back after all these 17 years yeah it's happening," alongside the hashtag #FriendsReunion.

Referring to the news of the reunion, another person posted that they news has made her "the happiest person in the world!!!"

Popular television show host Ellen DeGeneres too took to Twitter to post about it, writing, "We’re back! #FriendsReunion."

Here’s how people reacted to the news on social media:

When the Friends cast all post “It’s happening...” at the same time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/czSWyScsFA — Jack Birch (@Jackoby_) February 21, 2020

Wait, so does this mean we get to see Emma watching this??!? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/31GOcjxHRD — Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) February 21, 2020

friends fans now that there's a reunion AFTER 16 YEARS #FriendsReunion

pic.twitter.com/HPq1aApIoA — ƒ ༄ // ia for a while (@peacefuIsel) February 21, 2020