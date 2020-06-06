'The Only Acceptable Meow Meow': Mumbai Police's 'Purrfect' Anti-drugs Tweet

Mumbai Police is known for its social media wit. They have now come up with another funny tweet that also acts as a warning against the use of drugs.

Mumbai Police posted the image of an adorable cat on its Twitter handle, alongside the caption, "The only 'meow meow' that is acceptable! #SayNoToDrugs".

For the unversed, 'Meow meow' is the nickname for a street drug that produces effects similar to that of cocaine. The scientific name of 'Meow meow' is 'Mephedrone'.

Since being posted, the tweet has received thousands of likes and over 100 retweets.

One user posted the images of another cat lazing on a boundary wall, alongside the caption, "Does this meow meow counts?"



Does this meow meow counts ? pic.twitter.com/vvXz9DkF4J — Rutul Kasar (@iRutulkasar) June 6, 2020

"Unstoppable Mumbai Police," posted another user.

Unstoppable Mumbai Police 😁 — Chintan Bulsara (@chintanbulsara) June 6, 2020

The social media team of the Mumbai Police posted the same image on Instagram and received hilarious replies there as well.

"Yes this is only meow I have seen in my life aai shappath," wrote one user, while another posted, "I don't know who handle the page but humor of the admin (he/she) is.... hats off.."

One user wrote, "Take a bow bow @mumbaipolice you guys never cease to amaze."

Only recently, they shared a hilarious message to make people aware of the importance of creating a safe and secure password online.

The department used mangoes as a reference to convey its message. It uploaded a picture with varieties of mangoes from 'Alphonso' to 'Chausa' which had written in it, "They look similar, but are very different. Just like how your passwords should be".

It captioned the post, "Update your 'aam' password to the 'King of all passwords!' #NoAamPasswords".

Update your 'aam' password to the 'King of all passwords!' #NoAamPasswords pic.twitter.com/whjiL1bPAC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2020



