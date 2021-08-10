The Other Olympics: Space Swimming, Microgravity Games Aboard Space Station. Watch

After record-breaking performances and producing the youngest gold medalist in the Olympic games, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games wrapped up with a closing ceremony on Sunday. However, another unofficial but interesting closing ceremony of the games was held some 400 kilometres high in the sky from Tokyo — at the International Space Station. Astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide unfurled the Olympic flag aboard the space station in microgravity. Pesquet shared a video of the closing ceremony held in space on his Twitter account. In the video, Pesquest and Hoshide can be seen unfurling the Olympic flag. After it, when they turn the flag around, Paris 2024 can be seen written on it — indicating the upcoming 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Ahead of this unofficial ceremony, the astronauts also participated in their own made-up space Olympics. The hilarious and cheerful videos from the event show astronauts competing against each other in games they call lack-of-floor routine — some sort of space gymnastics, No-handball — hitting goal by a ping-pong ball using just their breath, synchronised space swimming — which appears similar to dancing in Bollywood fashion, and Weightless sharpshooting — shooting rubber bands.

The participant teams were Team dragon — astronauts that came to ISS on SpaceX Crew Dragon — and Team Soyuz — astronauts who came on Soyuz. Team Dragon had NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, ESA astronaut Pesquet and JAXA astronaut Hoshide. On the other hand, Team Soyuz included cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy, and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

During the first activity, astronauts can be seen performing body movements while avoiding touching a floor. Cosmonaut Dubrov won this event.

Mais … Thomas ? ! 😂😂Je pleure de rire 😭😭😭❤Il n'a jamais vu de compétition de #gymnastique de sa vie c'est pas possible autrement 🤣🤣😅— Valé ☆ (@vale_cmg) August 7, 2021

The second video shows the astronauts blowing their breath on a ping-pong ball to score a goal, called no-handball, which was won 1-0 by Team Soyuz.

Space #Olympics 2/4:No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win.🏐Handball sans les mains – les règles ont dû être adaptées au cours d’un match que nous décrirons sobrement comme intense. pic.twitter.com/dVOv3GRThD— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

During the third activity of synchronised space swimming, both the teams showed their dance moves.

Space #Olympics 3/4:Synchronised space swimming – an opportunity to show teamwork and crew cohesion.🤝Flottation synchronisée – l’occasion de démontrer une des plus importantes compétences un astronaute : l’esprit d’équipe #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Ljo65AkzNQ— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

They can be seen having fun during the fourth activity of shooting and catching rubber bands.

Bravo Megan nous les filles on se laissent pas Abattre yes ! Avec tous ses hommes petite Megan se défend bien en toute amitié of course bonne vidéo bonne musique pour chaque vidéo M e r c i— Kalista (@mimikalista) August 7, 2021

Reacting to the videos, a Twitter user commented, “I'm crying of laughter.”

Amused by the performances of the astronauts, Twitter users appreciated the astronauts’ performances and their choreography in space.

