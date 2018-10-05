GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Oxford Dictionary Has New Words: 'Tarantinoesque', 'Spielbergian' and 'Douchebaggery'

Is Oxford Dictionary the new Urban Dictionary?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Oxford Dictionary Has New Words: 'Tarantinoesque', 'Spielbergian' and 'Douchebaggery'
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
The Oxford English Dictionary proves that you've made it in life if your name is added to the dictionary.

The latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary adds more than 1400 new words, senses, and phrases, with over 100 film-centric words in the latest update.

While the dictionary continually upgrades itself routinely, this latest revision is catching everyone's attention for including cinematic phrases and words in its vast repertoire.



Words such as Tarantinoesque, Lynchian, Wellesian, Langian, Kubrickian, Keatonesque, and even Spielbergian have also been included in the Oxford dictionary.

These words, which have quite obviously been invented after famous film directors such as Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, Fritz Lang, Stanley Kubrick, Buster Keaton, Orson Welles, and Steven Spielberg, are meant to define the characteristics or genre of films directed by these popular directors.

However, the internet did not get the memo and wondered why Oxford Dictionary was becoming another Urban Dictionary.















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...