The Oxford Dictionary Has New Words: 'Tarantinoesque', 'Spielbergian' and 'Douchebaggery'
Is Oxford Dictionary the new Urban Dictionary?
(Image: Reuters)
The Oxford English Dictionary proves that you've made it in life if your name is added to the dictionary.
The latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary adds more than 1400 new words, senses, and phrases, with over 100 film-centric words in the latest update.
While the dictionary continually upgrades itself routinely, this latest revision is catching everyone's attention for including cinematic phrases and words in its vast repertoire.
Words such as Tarantinoesque, Lynchian, Wellesian, Langian, Kubrickian, Keatonesque, and even Spielbergian have also been included in the Oxford dictionary.
These words, which have quite obviously been invented after famous film directors such as Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, Fritz Lang, Stanley Kubrick, Buster Keaton, Orson Welles, and Steven Spielberg, are meant to define the characteristics or genre of films directed by these popular directors.
However, the internet did not get the memo and wondered why Oxford Dictionary was becoming another Urban Dictionary.
In today's update we've added over 100 words & phrases from the world of cinema to the OED, including 'Tarantinoesque', 'gag reel', and 'edge-of-your-seat': https://t.co/wqyHY86cWV pic.twitter.com/eRHCGeCDAn
— The OED (@OED) October 4, 2018
But what about CRONENBERGUNDIAN???
Seems like the Oxford dictionary missed out on @BeyondFest https://t.co/aJ2v5w7QEu
— Ricky Lovas (@Ricky_Lovas) October 4, 2018
Now David Lynch's quest to create an indescribable experience in the arts has throughly failed.
— HORRIBLE FLY-MAN (Nubes Rojas) (@cosmosPixelado) October 4, 2018
Oxford Dictionary in the streets
Urban Dictionary in the sheets.
😂💀
— Brandi Elizabeth (@becaponi) October 5, 2018
Sure man. xD The Oxford Dictionary just added mansplaining a while ago, EVERYTHING'S a word.
— Johnny B (@John_Boulas) October 4, 2018
The Oxford Dictionary is canceled https://t.co/5fsowRl0D2
— Serena Morales (@SerenaKMorales) October 5, 2018
