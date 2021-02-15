The Pentagon Just Admitted to ‘Testing’ UFO Wreckage. Here’s What They Have Discovered

Pentagon, the USA's Defence Department's headquarters have admitted to testing wreckage they gathered from UFO crashes, researcher and author Anthony Bragalia has said. Bragalia had written to the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request over three years ago

Bragalia said that the DIA let out 154-page test results regarding a mysterious "memory" metal called Nitinol which can remember its original shape when folded. Bragalia revealed in his blog the UFO Explorations that "A stunning admission by the US government that it possesses UFO debris was recently made in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed over three years ago by this author." His blog also mentions that "some of these futuristic materials have the potential to make things invisible."

Bragalia said that "although much of the reports’ details are redacted, what can be gleaned is that these technologies represent a literal quantum leap beyond the properties of all existing material known to man." He also added that in the pages he received, there have been repeated mentions of 'advanced technology reports' surrounding Nitinol, described as a shape recovery alloy. The Nitinol had similar properties to the 'memory metal' found near the Roswell, New Mexico, UFO crash site of 1947.

The revealed documents have also said that the Pentagon was trying to test whether the metal Nitinol could be integrated into the human body for health purposes or not.

The Pentagon's run-ins with UFOs is not a new thing. It haf earlier acknowledged funding a secret multi-million dollar program to investigate such 'extra-terrestrial sightings'. Even though the department said that the programme had ended in 2012, a New York Times report had said it still continued with officials bringing in incident to probe. It was called the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program and officially ran between 2007 to 2012 and had $22 million a year for funds.

The programme also kept track of videos of encounters between unknown objects and US military aircrafts.

Among such sightings were one released in August of a white coloured oval object about the size of a jetliner being pursued by two Navy fighter jets from an aircraft carrier off the California coast in 2004.

Last year, an account by Debrief said that there exist two classified reports by the Pentagon on UFOs. Reportedly, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force of the United States Department of Defense issued two classified intelligence position reports in 2018 and the 2020 summer. These reports were circulated widely in the US intelligence community. It included a leaked photo, an account of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena emerging from the ocean through the sky, and an admission that the object might have an extraterrestrial origin.

As per sources, the photo was captured by a military pilot from her mobile phone’s camera when it was hovering 30,000-35,000 feet above the ocean. The image has been described as an unidentified silver cube-shaped object. It is said that the report has stated a legitimate possibility of the existence of alien or non-human technology.

Last year, the Pentagon said it was setting up a new task force under the US Navy to investigate UFO sightings, which is a result off the US military's concern with "unidentified aerial phenomena" that could be related to their earthly adversaries like China, Russia or anyone that pose threat to the nation's security.

A few days earlier than that, the US Navy had also officially admitted three separate incident as that were reported by fighter pilots of "unidentified aerial phenomena" and released videos of the encounters.

The department said the one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015 had been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases earlier.

Recently, while on a late night TV show to promote his memoir 'A Promised Lan' former POTUS Barack Obama again piqued interest in UFOs. Obama who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert said that he had asked for information about aliens during his time at the White House. However, he refused to share whatever information he had received.

The most famous and controversial and highly debated 'UFO sighting' till today is perhaps the Roswell UFO incident from July 1947. The US officials had said it was an Air Forces balloon crash at a ranch near Roswell, New Mexico but local press rounded up a fair amount of interest regarding the crash with rumours saying the debris looked like one from a 'flying disc'. 1

Subsequently, over the years, ufologists have also propagated conspiracy theories that said extra-terrestrial objects had landed and the military engaged in a cover-up.