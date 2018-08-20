English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Pilot Who Rescued a Pregnant Woman From Kerala Rooftop Just Received a Very Special Note
'Wow, it's beautiful. It shows how our forces saving lives. God bless you with lots of success and peace. Salute.'
Image credits: @indiannavy / Twitter
Loading...
When Indian Navy Commander Vijay Verma saved a pregnant woman stranded on the roof of her house in flood-ravaged Kerala, he became an overnight hero. And made headlines everywhere.
But perhaps what Verma didn't expect was an appreciation in return. Yes, the Indian Navy Commander has just received a very special note for his successful rescue attempt.
A 'thanks' note was left, not a handwritten one but was painted on the roof of a house from where he had rescued two women.
The unique gesture was appreciated by the Indian Navy. The official handle took to Twitter and wrote, "A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo..."
On August 17, a doctor was first lowered from the chopper to assess the condition of the Sajitha, who was in labour. She was then lifted and admitted to the Sanjivani multi-speciality hospital in Alappuzha district where she gave birth to a boy.
The efforts of Indian Navy have been applauded on several occasions. Captain P Rajkumar had earlier landed a helicopter on a narrow rooftop, rescuing 26 people in a daring attempt.
The unprecedented rainfall, flood, and landslides in Kerala have brought the state to a standstill.
The Indian army, fishermen, volunteers, and the common people have been tirelessly working to bring Kerala back on its feet.
Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Union Minister KJ Alphons said on Monday that Kerala now needs skilled people to rebuild it. "All possible assistance is being given. Things are working well and the fishermen have come out as biggest heroes. Kerala is responding well. I thank all for the help and funds. This is what we needed," he said.
Also Watch
But perhaps what Verma didn't expect was an appreciation in return. Yes, the Indian Navy Commander has just received a very special note for his successful rescue attempt.
A 'thanks' note was left, not a handwritten one but was painted on the roof of a house from where he had rescued two women.
A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018
The unique gesture was appreciated by the Indian Navy. The official handle took to Twitter and wrote, "A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo..."
#OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo... pic.twitter.com/xsaD1RfeIk
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 20, 2018
On August 17, a doctor was first lowered from the chopper to assess the condition of the Sajitha, who was in labour. She was then lifted and admitted to the Sanjivani multi-speciality hospital in Alappuzha district where she gave birth to a boy.
The young lady and her new born son both are doing fine. God Bless them pic.twitter.com/ysrh1DVUx6— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018
The efforts of Indian Navy have been applauded on several occasions. Captain P Rajkumar had earlier landed a helicopter on a narrow rooftop, rescuing 26 people in a daring attempt.
Yup. We can land just about anywhere. That's a @indiannavy Seaking 42B on a narrow rooftop evacuating people in #KeralaFlood The story gets even more amazing. (See my next tweet) pic.twitter.com/3GPg2JC0ra
— Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) August 18, 2018
The unprecedented rainfall, flood, and landslides in Kerala have brought the state to a standstill.
The Indian army, fishermen, volunteers, and the common people have been tirelessly working to bring Kerala back on its feet.
Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Union Minister KJ Alphons said on Monday that Kerala now needs skilled people to rebuild it. "All possible assistance is being given. Things are working well and the fishermen have come out as biggest heroes. Kerala is responding well. I thank all for the help and funds. This is what we needed," he said.
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Might Launch new MacBook With 13-Inch Display Alongside New iPhones in September
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift to Launch in India Today - See Pics
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...