The 'Poles' are Closed: Donald Trump Forgot the Spelling of 'Polls' on Election Day

As the race to the White House reaches its last leg, the United States is waiting with bated breath to find out who will be the next President, the Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But even as both the candidates go neck in neck as counting resumes on Wednesday, Trump seems to be going viral for a familiar folly - a typo.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Trump tweeted the following, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!"

Perhaps it was the excitement of the elections. But Trump misspelt "polls" as "Poles". The typo was instantly noticed and went viral on Twitter with many pointing out the embarrassing mistake. Many also pointed out that his claim that the Democrats were "stealing" the election due to the slow counting of votes was incorrect. Votes were indeed not allowed to be cast anymore.

Donald Trump has tweeted, spelling the word "polls" wrong. His claim that a slow vote count somehow means Democrats are stealing the election is extraordinary, false, & likely to stir up dangerous emotions among his supporters. pic.twitter.com/zEP8T79H9H — Checkpoint (@CheckpointRNZ) November 4, 2020

The president's tweet is not true. No more votes are being cast, but they are allowed to be counted. Also, unless this is a reference to the Polish people or utility poles, it’s spelled “polls" pic.twitter.com/OCTmySSzsr — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 4, 2020

Not only political analysts and commentators but artists and television personalities also joined in the fun. US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a screenshot of the "deleted tweet" and Polish artist known as "Sainthoax" also tweeted about the faux-pas.

Dear @realDonaldTrump - you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles pic.twitter.com/D5rQd5KMXN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

Omg they’re closing the Poles pic.twitter.com/EJrqlEi19x — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 4, 2020

Santa Claus when he finds out the poles are closed pic.twitter.com/mX4cB8BECK — Ry🐝 (@NinjaBands) November 4, 2020

First our nationalist government and now @realDonaldTrump want to close Poles? Why? pic.twitter.com/Ve9o6YwAJk — Radosław Sikorski MEP 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) November 4, 2020

For clarity: Ice is melting at the POLES. Votes are still being counted now that the POLLS have closed. — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) November 4, 2020

Following the furore, Trump seems to have deleted the aforementioned tweeted and instead tweeted a corrected version of the tweet, this time with the correct spelling of "polls". The tweet has been tagged by Twitter as potentially containing incorrect or misleading information about the elections.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

As on Wednesday noon, Trump is expected to edge ahead of Biden in states like Florida, Texas, Iowa and Ohio while Biden is expected to maintain lead in states like Arizona. Stiff, neck-to-neck competition is underway in states like Georgia and North Carolina with all eyes on them as the deciding factor in the US Presidential elections 2020.