3-MIN READ

The 'Poles' are Closed: Donald Trump Forgot the Spelling of 'Polls' on Election Day

US President and incumbent Republican candidate Donald Trump misspelt 'polls' on the day of counting in US elections 2020

Donald Trump misspelt the word 'polls' in a tweet claiming that the Democrats were trying to 'steal' US elections 2020 by allowing voters to cast their vote despite the polls closing.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

As the race to the White House reaches its last leg, the United States is waiting with bated breath to find out who will be the next President, the Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But even as both the candidates go neck in neck as counting resumes on Wednesday, Trump seems to be going viral for a familiar folly - a typo.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Trump tweeted the following, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!"

Perhaps it was the excitement of the elections. But Trump misspelt "polls" as "Poles". The typo was instantly noticed and went viral on Twitter with many pointing out the embarrassing mistake. Many also pointed out that his claim that the Democrats were "stealing" the election due to the slow counting of votes was incorrect. Votes were indeed not allowed to be cast anymore.

Not only political analysts and commentators but artists and television personalities also joined in the fun. US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a screenshot of the "deleted tweet" and Polish artist known as "Sainthoax" also tweeted about the faux-pas.

Following the furore, Trump seems to have deleted the aforementioned tweeted and instead tweeted a corrected version of the tweet, this time with the correct spelling of "polls". The tweet has been tagged by Twitter as potentially containing incorrect or misleading information about the elections.

As on Wednesday noon, Trump is expected to edge ahead of Biden in states like Florida, Texas, Iowa and Ohio while Biden is expected to maintain lead in states like Arizona. Stiff, neck-to-neck competition is underway in states like Georgia and North Carolina with all eyes on them as the deciding factor in the US Presidential elections 2020.


