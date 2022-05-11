The Puzzled Fox: Can you Find Out 16 Faces Of Humans And Animals In This Optical Illusion?

Solving an optical illusion is never an easy task. It takes time to figure out the different elements, and if you have missed out on any of them. An optical illusion not only tests our brains but also how good our observation skills are. Having a keen eye always helps.

One often encounters such confusing pictures. But for the time being, we will be talking about the brain teaser illusion titled The Puzzled Fox. It is a picture in which 16 faces of animals and humans are hidden. Now the challenge is to figure out these 16 faces. Note that the game is not only about your brain and eyes but also about your patience.

A big fox climbing a tree in the forest and some birds sitting on the branch are visible, but this puzzle is not as easy as you think just by finding these animals. Only when you give it enough time and apply your brains along with putting your eyes at work, can you find out all the 16 faces hidden in the picture?

The first to appear is the fox, which is surrounded by other animals, including a horse and a lamb. A sheep can be seen near the roots of the tree, while a boar lurks the underground. Two human faces are also visible on either side of the tree trunk near the fox’s face. Along with this, three human faces are found on the tree on the other side of the image.

In 1872, US printmakers Currier and Ives created this optical illusion picture. Now, nearly 150 years later, The Puzzled Fox has relied on this image to challenge new audiences. And the image has most certainly delivered on the expectations of being a very difficult one to solve.

