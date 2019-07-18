Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

The Queen is Looking For a Royal Chef and it Pays Rs 18 Lakh Annually

Buckingham Palace is home to state banquets and the role is presumed to include catering for lavish state affairs.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Queen is Looking For a Royal Chef and it Pays Rs 18 Lakh Annually
Image credits: AFP
Loading...

Turns out Queen Elizabeth is in dire need of a new cook. The Royal family of UK is hiring a new chef to join the royal household's kitchen, according to an advert on the Buckingham Palace website.

The advert describes the role as being one that is hands-on and requires the individual to deliver food 'to the highest standards.'

While the advertorial does not mention any specific royal family members, it could possibly refer to the whole family, as it involves travelling to other royal residencies, and even offers a live-in option, with meals provided, according to an article published in the Daily Mail.

Notably, the salary package for the role is £22,076.04, which roughly translates to Rs 18 lakhs in Indian currency and the candidate is expected to prepare 'diverse menus for a wide range of events', working with 'high quality ingredients' and 'joining an accomplished team of professionals'.

The role specifies the title of ‘Demi Chef de Partie' - a station chef who oversees a particular section of the kitchen. The Buckingham Palace advert further states that "Attention to detail is vital too", as the candidate has to "meet deadlines and make sure food is delivered on time."

Buckingham Palace is home to state banquets and the role is presumed to include catering for lavish state affairs.

According to an interview published in Harpers Bazaar, former Royal Chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the royal family for 15 years, previously revealed that, the monarch, is always careful to travel with a snack and that the Queen always keeps her favourite chocolate biscuit cake close at hand.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram