The Queen is Looking For a Royal Chef and it Pays Rs 18 Lakh Annually

Turns out Queen Elizabeth is in dire need of a new cook. The Royal family of UK is hiring a new chef to join the royal household's kitchen, according to an advert on the Buckingham Palace website.

The advert describes the role as being one that is hands-on and requires the individual to deliver food 'to the highest standards.'

While the advertorial does not mention any specific royal family members, it could possibly refer to the whole family, as it involves travelling to other royal residencies, and even offers a live-in option, with meals provided, according to an article published in the Daily Mail.

Notably, the salary package for the role is £22,076.04, which roughly translates to Rs 18 lakhs in Indian currency and the candidate is expected to prepare 'diverse menus for a wide range of events', working with 'high quality ingredients' and 'joining an accomplished team of professionals'.

The role specifies the title of ‘Demi Chef de Partie' - a station chef who oversees a particular section of the kitchen. The Buckingham Palace advert further states that "Attention to detail is vital too", as the candidate has to "meet deadlines and make sure food is delivered on time."

Buckingham Palace is home to state banquets and the role is presumed to include catering for lavish state affairs.

According to an interview published in Harpers Bazaar, former Royal Chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the royal family for 15 years, previously revealed that, the monarch, is always careful to travel with a snack and that the Queen always keeps her favourite chocolate biscuit cake close at hand.